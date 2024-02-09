The 76ers have reinforcements arriving from the trade deadline!

Buddy Hield and Cam Payne are set to make their debuts with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 76ers were active at Thursday's NBA trade deadline, acquiring Hield from the Indiana Pacers and Payne from the Milwaukee Bucks. In a deal for the Pacers' sharpshooter, the Sixers surrendered Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr., and draft compensation. For Payne, Philadelphia traded away veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

This organization was pressed to make an upgrade at the trade deadline, especially with reigning league MVP Joel Embiid sidelined indefinitely with a meniscus injury. Embiid recently underwent left meniscus surgery on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. His status for the remainder of the 2023-24 season is in question.

In attempts to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference with All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as their focal point for the time being, Hield's arrival in Philadelphia brings some much-needed shooting depth on the wing. Without Embiid, the Sixers lose a massive chunk of nightly scoring production. The team is hopeful that Hield's sharpshooting abilities will complement the play of their stars.

Before being traded to Philadelphia on Thursday, Hield appeared in a total of 52 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 12.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range. For his career, Hield has shot 43.4 percent from three-point range. The former sixth overall pick currently ranks 16th in the league in made threes this season.

Payne played in 47 games for the Bucks, averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 assists per game. The veteran guard was a key part of the Phoenix Suns' bench when they advanced all the way to the NBA Finals in 2021.

The 76ers enter Friday night's game against the Hawks very short-handed following the trade deadline. In addition to Embiid being out, veterans Nic Batum, Robert Covington, and De'Anthony Melton remain out due to their respective injuries. Maxey is currently listed as questionable to play as a result of an illness he has been dealing with. Against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, the All-Star guard scored just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting while dealing with his ailment.

Hield and Payne figure to see a good amount of minutes against the Hawks on Friday.