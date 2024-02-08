The 76ers are reportedly going to make a push for Kyle Lowry if he hits the buyout market.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, adding to their roster with sharpshooter Buddy Hield while making sure they retained flexibility and assets to use this offseason. But they also opened up three roster spots with all the wheeling and dealing they did, one of which seems likely to go to veteran point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry has been linked frequently to the 76ers from just about the moment he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets by the Miami Heat in a deal that sent Terry Rozier to Miami. With the trade deadline passed and the Sixers having traded away backup point guard Patrick Beverley, a move for Lowry makes even more sense. Charlotte is bound to buy him out any day now and Philly will be ready to strike.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kyle Lowry “is Philadelphia's priority in the buyout market if Lowry indeed negotiates his release from Charlotte.”

Lowry will be one of the premier players on the buyout market along with guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Evan Fournier, who seem like candidates to be bought out after being involved in trades. Because numerous playoff teams are above the first luxury tax apron, the 76ers are one of the best teams that can sign guys who were bought out of contracts worth more than the mid-level exception of $12.5 million.

In 37 games with the Heat this season, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep. As backup with the 76ers, he would provide shooting and ball-handling behind Tyrese Maxey.