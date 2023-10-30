Tyronn Lue's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Lue is a basketball coach who currently serves as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

As a coach, Lue is an NBA champion and an All-Star Game coach. He is also a retired basketball player with a pair of NBA championships to his name. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Tyronn Lue's net worth in 2023.

Tyronn Lue's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Tyronn Lue was born on May 3, 1977, in Mexico, Mo. He attended Raytown High School. After graduating from high school, Lue studied at the University of Nebraska, where he started his amateur basketball career.

At the college level, Lue played for three seasons with the Cornhuskers and averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. For his efforts, Lue made the All-Big 12 selection twice.

Tyronn Lue's NBA career with the Lakers

After three years with the Cornhuskers, Lue decided to declare for the 1998 NBA Draft. On draft night, Lue was selected in the first round with the 23rd overall pick by the Denver Nuggets.

Shortly after, Lue was traded with Tony Battie to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Nick Van Exel. After the 1998 lockout was settled, Lue eventually joined the Lakers and played for them for three seasons.

Lue received $287,500 for his rookie season in the NBA. The Nebraska alum also revealed that he received an additional $20,000 in cash from Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, when Lue joined the Lakers. In his rookie season, Lue averaged 5.0 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.4 rebounds per game.

In the next two seasons, Lue would rake in a total of $1.67 million while playing for the Purple and Gold. Although Lue hardly impressed with the Lakers, he still did enough to help the team win a pair of NBA championships.

Tyronn Lue signs with the Wizards

After a forgettable stint with the Lakers, Lue decided to sign with the Washington Wizards as a free agent. It was a long-term deal that paid Lue an annual paycheck of $2 million.

Lue played for two seasons in Washington. He tallied 8.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Tyronn Lue signs with the Magic

Two seasons later, Lue became a free agent and decided to sign with the Orlando Magic. The two-time NBA champion agreed to a two-year contract, worth $3 million.

He played for the Magic until the end of the 2003-04 season. In 90 games, Lue registered 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per outing.

Tyronn Lue is traded to the Rockets

Before the 2004-05 season, Lue was part of the blockbuster deal between the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets that featured stars Tracy McGrady and Steve Francis. With the Rockets, Lue suited up for 21 games. He averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Tyronn Lue is traded to the Hawks

Midway through the 2004-05 season, Lue found himself once again jumping ship. The two-time NBA champion was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Lue saw his career peak in Atlanta. Upon landing with the Hawks, Lue averaged a career-best 13.5 points per outing.

After the season, Lue was given a contract extension, but details of the detail weren't disclosed to the public. He put up 11.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game for a lowly Hawks squad for a little over three seasons.

Tyronn Lue joins the Mavericks

After peaking with the Hawks, Lue found himself traded once again, this time to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Mike Bibby. However, Lue never suited up for the Kings and was immediately waived.

This paved the way for the two-time NBA champion to sign with the Dallas Mavericks. However, the details of the signing weren't disclosed. For the Mavs, Lue suited up in 17 games and only mustered 3.8 points per outing.

Tyronn Lue signs with the Milwaukee Bucks

Before the 2008-09 season, Lue decided to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. He inked a two-year contract, worth $3.9 million. However, Lue would only appear in 30 games for the Bucks, contributing 4.7 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Tyronn Lue's second stint with the Magic

Midway through the 2008-09 season, Lue found himself changing teams once again. The Bucks traded him to the Orlando Magic for Keith Bogans and cash.

Lue would be part of the Magic team that went all the way to the 2009 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Lue and the Magic conceded to his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in five games. After the season, Lue decided to retire from professional basketball as a player.

Tyronn Lue's career as an NBA assistant coach

Two years after hanging up his basketball sneakers, Lue was hired by the Boston Celtics as the director of basketball development, making him a part of the Celtics coaching staff. After two seasons, Lue would join other NBA teams' coaching staff. These include stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tyronn Lue is promoted to Cavaliers head coach

In the middle of the 2015-16 season, the Cavaliers decided to fire David Blatt. They elevated Lue to head coach of the Cavaliers.

Despite having no experiences as an NBA head coach, Lue would stir the team all the way to the NBA championship in historic fashion. Lue coached the team out of a 3-1 Finals series deficit against a 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad to win his first NBA title as a head coach.

Fresh from the franchise's first NBA title, the Cavaliers rewarded Lue with a five-year contract extension, worth $35 million. Under Lue's watch, the Cavaliers would make a total of three consecutive Finals appearances. However, Lue's Cavs stint came to an end after he couldn't coach the team out of a 0-6 start during the 2018-19 season.

Tyronn Lue is hired by the Clippers

Lue returned to a second assistant coaching stint with the Los Angeles Clippers following his firing. Initially, Lue was recruited primarily by then-Clippers head coach Doc Rivers for an informal role. Afterwards, Lue's role was increased to lead assistant coach.

Tyronn Lue is promoted to Clippers head coach

Following Doc Rivers' firing, the Clippers decided to hand the coaching reins to Lue. Lue would then agree to sign a five-year contract.

Under Lue's watch, the Clippers have made the playoffs twice in the past three seasons, one of which included a Western Conference Finals appearance in his first year, the first time the Clippers made it that far. However, the Clippers failed to advance to the Finals after conceding to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

