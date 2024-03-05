The UCLA Bruins are seeking to bolster their coaching staff by targeting Howard graduate Ted White as their quarterbacks coach. In an effort to revitalize their offense, the Bruins hope to pair White with former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Doug Samuels of Football Scoop.
Like Bieniemy, White spent his last coaching job in the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2022. Before joining the Texans, White had an extensive career coaching and playing at the collegiate level. In the late 90s, White played quarterback for the Howard Bison, setting multiple records at the university.
With 9,908 career passing yards, 638 completions, and 92 touchdowns, White is both the MEAC and Howard all-time leader in those categories. On Oct. 17, 1998, he had arguably the best quarterback performance in conference history when he threw for 561 yards and eight touchdowns against Florida A&M.
Over his career, White earned MEAC Player of the Year, MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Black College Football Player of the Year, Pigskin Player of the Year, and First Team Division I-AA All-American honors in 1996 and 1998.
White's exploits in college landed him multiple opportunities in the NFL. He played for five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also played briefly with the Barcelona Dragons in NFL Europe and the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.
After playing professionally, White returned to HBCUs at the coaching level. He's served as the quarterbacks coach at Texas Southern, and had a brief stint at the same position in the XFL.
White has also been an offensive coordinator for Southern, his alma mater Howard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Prairie View A&M.