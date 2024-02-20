Howard University dueled North Carolina Central in a basketball doubleheader, winning the men's game but losing the women's contest.

This past Saturday, Howard University faced off against North Carolina Central in a doubleheader at the Burr. The games, both Men's and Women's, were filled with high-octane action. The men's game was a high-scoring showdown, while the women's game went down to the wire, requiring an extra period to determine the winner. The Bison women were narrowly defeated by the Eagles, whereas the Bison men triumphed over the Eagles.

Lady Eagles vs. Lady Bison

The North Carolina Central Eagles triumphed over the Howard University Bison with a 70-64 victory in overtime in a tightly contested match that went down to the wire in the final quarter. Howard's Janyah Bohanon delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial jumper in the paint that leveled the score at 58. In the extra period, the Eagles started to widen the gap before the Bison closed in, narrowing the margin to two points. However, a costly turnover allowed the Eagles to secure the win by making crucial free throws in the closing moments after drawing fouls.

Kyla Bryant, Morgan Callaghan, Kimeira Burks, and Tippy Robertson all reached double-digit scores (14, 12, 12, 10) for the Eagles. The Bison's key players were Bohanon, leading with 14 points, and Tyana Walker contributing 10 points. The Bison aim to bounce back against South Carolina State on Monday, Feb. 19, while the Eagles are set to face Norfolk State on the same day.

Eagles vs. Bison

The men's team sought redemption against the Eagles after their loss on Jan. 3rd, where Howard was defeated 73-54. Despite the Eagles initially leading, the Bison managed to secure a 90-82 victory, with Marcus Dockery scoring 26 points at an impressive 61.5% shooting accuracy. Bryce Harris contributed 23 points to the win. Interestingly, this game fell on Michael Jordan's birthday.

Fred Cleveland Jr. led the Eagles with 20 points on 53% shooting, while Ja'Darius Harris contributed 18 points. The Bison aim to extend their winning streak on Monday, February 19th, facing South Carolina State at home. Additionally, NCCU will play against Norfolk State on the road this upcoming Monday.