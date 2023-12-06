The MEAC has announced the all-conference honors for the 2023 football season prior to the Celebration Bowl.

The MEAC has announced the All-MEAC Football teams for 2023, recognizing players from conference football programs, per a statement released by the conference. North Carolina Central leads with ten recipients on the First Team All-MEAC, followed by Howard with seven. Morgan State and South Carolina State each have four selectees.

The awards and honors were determined by voting from MEAC's head football coaches and sports information directors. The Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year will be announced at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, held at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the National Football Hall of Fame festivities on Tuesday, December 5.

North Carolina Central was well-represented in the all-conference awards. Davius Richard was named the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and fellow Eagle Torricelli Simpkins II was named Offensive Lineman of the Year. Coach Trei Oliver also won MEAC Coach Of The Year for the second year in a row., representing an amazing period for the program

Jawarn Howell of South Carolina State won Rookie of the Year. Trei Oliver, head coach of North Carolina Central, secures the prestigious MEAC Coach of the Year honor for the second consecutive year.

The list of the All-Conference selections is listed below.

First Team Offense:

Davius Richard (QB) – North Carolina Central – Sr. – Belle Glade, Fla. Latrell Collier (RB) – North Carolina Central – R-Sr. – Bluefield, W.Va. Jawarn Howell (RB) – South Carolina State – Fr. – Mooresville, N.C. Kasey Hawthorne (WR) – Howard – Sr. – Sebring, Fla. Devin Smith (WR) – North Carolina Central – Jr. – Durham, N.C. Keshawn Toney (TE) – South Carolina State – Gr. – Williston, S.C. Torricelli Simpkins III (C) – North Carolina Central – Jr. – Charlotte, N.C. Anim Dankwah (OL) – Howard – Gr. – Ontario, Canada Nick Taiste (OL) – South Carolina State – R-Jr. – West Columbia, S.C. Da'Quan Thomas (OL) – North Carolina Central – R-Jr. – West Palm Beach, Fla. Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (OL) – Howard – R-So. – Clairton, Penn.



First Team Defense:

Darrian Brokenburr (DL) – Howard – Gr. – Manassas, Va. Jaden Taylor (DL) – North Carolina Central – R-Jr. – Durham, N.C. Elijah Williams (DL) – Morgan State – Jr. – Jersey City, N.J. Patrick Godbolt (DL) – South Carolina State – Gr. – Blythewood, S.C. Erick Hunter (LB) – Morgan State – Jr. – Capitol Heights, Md. Terrance Hollon (LB) – Howard – Jr. – Cleveland, Ohio Jayden Flaker (LB) – North Carolina Central – So. – Scarborough, Maine Kenny Gallop, Jr. (DB) – Howard – Sr. – Portsmouth, Va. Jordan Toles (DB) – Morgan State – Sr. – Baltimore, Md. Jason Chambers (DB) – North Carolina Central – So. – Charlotte, N.C. Jae'Veyon Morton (DB) – Morgan State – Gr. – Detroit, Mich. Aaron Bickerton (P) – Howard – So. – Stoke-on-Trent, England Adrian Olivo (PK) – North Carolina Central – Sr. – Plant City, Fla. Brandon Codrington (RS) – North Carolina Central – Sr. – Raleigh, N.C.



Second Team Offense:

Quinton Williams (QB) – Howard – Sr. – Upper Marlboro, Md. Eden James (RB) – Howard – So. – Port St. Lucie, Fla. Jarett Hunter * (RB) – Howard – Sr. – Mineral, Va. Marquis Gillis * (RB) – Delaware State – R-So. – Milford, Del. Andre Pegues (WR) – Norfolk State – Gr. – Raeford, N.C. Justin Smith-Brown (WR) – South Carolina State – R-Jr. – Coco, Fla. Edward Core (TE) – Delaware State – Jr. – Waldorf, Md. Eric Brown, Jr. (C) – South Carolina State – Jr. – Hartsville, S.C. Darius Fox (OL) – Howard – Jr. – Washington, D.C. Cam Johnson (OL) – South Carolina State – R-Jr. – Irmo, S.C. Trevon Humphrey (OL) – North Carolina Central – R-Fr. – Greensboro, N.C. Treyvon Branch (OL) – Morgan State – Jr. – White Plains, Md.



Second Team Defense: