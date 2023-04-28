The time has come and UFC Las Vegas: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon is finally here as the UFC will be back at the Apex. The Main Event bout between Song Yadong and Rocky Simon was originally slated to be the Co-Main on last week’s card, but got bumped to this slot after a number of fight cancellations. As a result, we have an extremely exciting Main Event between two of the more explosive Bantamweights in the division. The Co-Main Event features two quick finishers as Caio Borralho takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk. The Main Card is fill with action and you won’t want to miss a second! The fighters are weighed in and ready to go – let’s take a look at some of our favorite Bets and Underdog plays for this card. Check out our UFC odds series for our prediction and picks for UFC Las Vegas.

UFC odds courtesy of FanDuel.com

Best Bets for UFC Las Vegas

Josh Quinlan (-188) vs. Trey Waters

Josh Quinlan doesn’t have a ton of experience in the octagon, but he’s been finishing his opponents in devastating fashion. He shined in his DWCS audition and made a huge impression with a highlight-reel KO of Jason Witt. While Witt isn’t the toughest fighter to knock out, Quinlan showed that he is more than ready for a step-up in competition. Waters is certainly a good fighter, but he fought just 15 days ago in LFA and lost 2/3 rounds of his fight before notching a last-minute knockout. For his debut, it’ll be a tough spot and Josh Quinlan knows what Waters will be going through. Quinlan is a great bet with his moneyline if he can conserve his gas tank throughout the fight.

Journey Newson (-184) vs. Marcus McGhee

While this certainly isn’t a huge backing of Journey Newson in this spot, it serves more as a fade of Marcus McGhee taking this fight on extremely short notice. Newson was set to face Brian Kelleher, but a medical issue forced Kelleher to pull out of the bout. McGhee steps in on just over a day’s notice and will have to face a very solid boxer in Journey Newson. McGhee was undefeated in the RUF Nation promotion at 4-0 but went 0-1 in LFA. If Journey Newson can stick to his same gameplan, he should have an easy time taking care of McGhee. While the opponent-switch may be an adjustment at first, look for Newson’s experience and accuracy to be the difference in this one.

Underdog Plays for UFC Las Vegas

Waldo Cortes Acosta (+152) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Cortes Acosta has the potential to be a very hard heavyweight to deal with if he can get his skills to catch up with his athleticism. He’s a very solid boxer and should have the advantage on the feet against de Lima. De Lima likes to charge forward a strike with wild combinations – if Cortes Acosta can stay calm in the pocket and defend his head, he should have the opportunities to land good counter punches. He should also look to keep this one standing as de Lima will have the advantage on the ground. Cortes Acosta, however, has done a good job defending takedowns at 66% and will have a great chance to win if he can continue to do so in this fight.

Song Yadong (+104) vs. Ricky Simon

The odds makers did a very good job of covering this fight as they give the slight edge to Ricky Simon due to his chain wrestling abilities. Song will have the big advantage in the striking, so it’s interesting to see that Simon has the edge here. If Song fails to defend the takedowns, Simon will eventually cruise to an easy win. His motor runs too high and could pose some serious problems for Song early in the fight. However, Song is coached by Urijah Faber who previously beat Ricky Simon in 2019. The thought is that they will work on his wrestling ahead of this one and provide him with a solid game plan to impose his striking while negating the wrestling of Simon. At this price, you have to like Song Yadong as the underdog.