UFC Las Vegas: Song vs. Simon is finally set as 22 fighters took to the scales to weigh-in ahead of their respective bouts. The action will be live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be featured on ESPN 2/ESPN+.

The Main Event is headlined by two of the hungriest competitors in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Song Yadong of China will look to continue his evolution in the the octagon under his mentor Urijah Faber at Team Alpha Male MMA. At just 25 years old, he’s become one of the division’s main attractions and will be met by another fierce competitor in Ricky Simon. Simon is on a five-fight win streak and would effectively take Song’s No. 8 ranking with a victory here. The Co-Main event features two explosive finishers as Brazil’s Caio Borralho takes on Poland’s Michal Oleksiejczuk. This card has the potential to produce some really close fights, check out our UFC news for our Song-Simon weigh-in results and reaction.

Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed in at 9:00 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, to which they had the standard two hour window to make weight for their fights. Song Yadong was first to the scales and looked like his usual, shredded self. Ricky Simon looked equally strong and it’ll be interesting to see how their strength matches up in the cage. Caio Borralho weighed in shortly after and looked to be in great shape ahead of his bout. His opponent, Michael Oleksiejczuk, weighed in shortly after and did not look nearly as energetic as Borralho, despite easily making weight. The four faced off after the weigh-ins, making the Co-Main and Main Event bouts official.

Julian Erosa looked a tad drained on the scales, while Waldo Cortes Acosta made his heavyweight easily. Despite having serious troubles making weight in the past, Rodolfo Vieira made weight at 185 for his fight. Josh Quinlan also looked to be in great shape ahead of his fight against Trey Waters. Both Jake Collier and Martin Buday weighed in at the 265-limit, combined for over 500 pounds in the ring come Saturday. Charles Johnson looked a tad drained on the scales, but it’s expected for a flyweight of his size and he hasn’t faltered in the UFC with weight thus far.

All but two fighters made weight as Hailey Cowan missed her limit by (1.5) pounds and Irina Alekseeva missed hers by a sizable (4) pounds. Both women will forfeit a percentage of their fight purse. It’s worth noting that this is Cowan’s second time failing to make weight as she had to pull out of her last fight due to illness during the cut. Brian Kelleher was set to face Journey Newson, but a late pull from the UFC doctors ruled Kelleher ineligible to fight. Newson will take on Marcus McGhee at 140 pounds for a catchweight bout.

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 7:00 p.m ET / 4:00 p.m. PT )

Song Yadong (136) vs. (136) Ricky Simon

Caio Borralho (185.5) vs. (185.5) Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs. (185.5) Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. (145.5) Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs. (258) Waldo Cortes Acosta

Josh Quinlan (169) vs. (171) Trey Waters

Prelims ( 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT )

Martin Buday (265) vs. (265.5) Jake Collier

Cody Durden (126) vs. (125.5) Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger (135) vs. (140*) Irina Alekseeva

Journey Newson (140) vs. (138.5) Marcus McGhee

140-pound catchweight bout

Hailey Cowan (137.5*) vs. (135.5) Jamey-Lyn Horth

*Irina Alekseeva missed the bantamweight limit by (4) pounds, will forfeit 20% of fight purse

*Hailey Cowan miss the bantamweight limit by (1.5) pounds, will forfeit 30% of fight purse.