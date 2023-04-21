UFC Vegas 71: Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes weigh-in results, reaction

UFC Vegas 71: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes is finally set as 24 fights took to the scales to weigh in for their respective bouts ahead of Saturday night’s action. The Main Event is headlined by two of the scariest fighters in the division. Sergei Pavlovich is on a destructive path that’s seen him win five fights in a row by knockout, all in the first round. Curtis Blaydes is arguably the best wrestler in the UFC and will put his skills to the test as he tries for another title run. The Co-Main Event will feature Brad Tavares as he tries to bounce back from his loss to Dricus Du Plessis taking on Bruno Silva, who’s looking for a much-needed win of his own. This is a sleeper card with a ton of potential for some fireworks! Check out our UFC news for our Pavlovich-Blaydes weigh-in results and reaction.
Weighing in at 2️⃣6️⃣2️⃣.5️⃣ 💪@RazorBlaydes265 makes his side official for Saturday night's main event #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/EwhaXnKbny
— UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2023
The #UFCVegas71 MAIN EVENT is now official ✅
Sergei Pavlovich looks to take his win streak to 6️⃣ Saturday Night pic.twitter.com/jP4W6wOzYr
— UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2023
This middleweight co-main event is official‼️@BradTavares & Bruno Silva are ready for action tomorrow 🔥 #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/gkbySZKpgJ
— UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2023
Reaction
The weigh-ins began at 9:00 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, Nevada as fighters were given the standard two hours to make weight ahead of their fights. The black tent was getting a workout today as several fighters were forced to strip their shorts to shed the extra half-pound off the scales. Norma Dumont was one of the first fighters weighing in at her new weight class. She looked very strong on the scales and closer to her natural weight. Her opponent, Karol Rosa, also looked strong at 145 and will make for a solid fight. Bruno Silva looked like he had a tough weight cut and appeared drained per usual, while Junior Tafa weighed in for heavyweight immediately after in all of his clothes. Curtis Blaydes promptly weighed in for his bout and was looking like his usual self. Making 265 isn’t a huge issue for him, so more of his focus is on building the strength necessary to wrestle with heavyweights.
Bobby Green needed the black tent to shed the half-pound ahead of his Lightweight bout. Brad Tavares, on the other hand, looked extremely good on the scales and was one of the few fighters to be exactly on weight. Brady Hiestand and Batgerel Danaa both looked shredded ahead of their Bantamweight bout. Karine Silva also looked tremendous on the scales as she made the cut to 125. Her opponent, Priscila Cachoeira, missed weight by five pounds and will forfeit her purse. It’ll be interesting to see how the weight difference plays into that one.
Mohammed Usman showed off his insanely muscular frame, weighing in easily ahead of his heavyweight bout. Sergei Pavlovich followed shortly after as he confirmed the Main Event bout for the night. There was some drama towards the end as Cachoeira missed weight by five pounds and William Gomis missed by a pound, despite being given an hour to cut it. It’s still yet to be determined what their penalties will be.
Weigh-In Results
Main Card ( 7:00 p.m ET / 4:00 p.m. PT )
Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. (262.5) Curtis Blaydes
Brad Tavares (185) vs. (186) Bruno Silva
Bobby Green (156) vs. (155.5) Jared Gordon
Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. (126) Brogan Walker
Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. (171) Matthew Semelsberger
Prelims ( 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT )
Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. (155.5) Christos Giagos
Rani Yahya (136) vs. (136) Montel Jackson
Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. (145) Norma Dumont
Mohammed Usman (239.5) vs. (252) Junior Tafa
Francis Marshall (146) vs. (147*) William Gomis
Priscila Cachoeria (130*) vs. (126) Karine Silva
Brady Hiestand (136) vs. (136) Batgerel Danaa
*missed weight, fight purse forfeit TBD