UFC Vegas 71: Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes weigh-in results, reaction

Reaction

The weigh-ins began at 9:00 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, Nevada as fighters were given the standard two hours to make weight ahead of their fights. The black tent was getting a workout today as several fighters were forced to strip their shorts to shed the extra half-pound off the scales. Norma Dumont was one of the first fighters weighing in at her new weight class. She looked very strong on the scales and closer to her natural weight. Her opponent, Karol Rosa, also looked strong at 145 and will make for a solid fight. Bruno Silva looked like he had a tough weight cut and appeared drained per usual, while Junior Tafa weighed in for heavyweight immediately after in all of his clothes. Curtis Blaydes promptly weighed in for his bout and was looking like his usual self. Making 265 isn’t a huge issue for him, so more of his focus is on building the strength necessary to wrestle with heavyweights.

Bobby Green needed the black tent to shed the half-pound ahead of his Lightweight bout. Brad Tavares, on the other hand, looked extremely good on the scales and was one of the few fighters to be exactly on weight. Brady Hiestand and Batgerel Danaa both looked shredded ahead of their Bantamweight bout. Karine Silva also looked tremendous on the scales as she made the cut to 125. Her opponent, Priscila Cachoeira, missed weight by five pounds and will forfeit her purse. It’ll be interesting to see how the weight difference plays into that one.

Mohammed Usman showed off his insanely muscular frame, weighing in easily ahead of his heavyweight bout. Sergei Pavlovich followed shortly after as he confirmed the Main Event bout for the night. There was some drama towards the end as Cachoeira missed weight by five pounds and William Gomis missed by a pound, despite being given an hour to cut it. It’s still yet to be determined what their penalties will be.

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 7:00 p.m ET / 4:00 p.m. PT )

Sergei Pavlovich (260) vs. (262.5) Curtis Blaydes

Brad Tavares (185) vs. (186) Bruno Silva

Bobby Green (156) vs. (155.5) Jared Gordon

Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. (126) Brogan Walker

Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. (171) Matthew Semelsberger

Prelims ( 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT )

Ricky Glenn (155.5) vs. (155.5) Christos Giagos

Rani Yahya (136) vs. (136) Montel Jackson

Karol Rosa (144.5) vs. (145) Norma Dumont

Mohammed Usman (239.5) vs. (252) Junior Tafa

Francis Marshall (146) vs. (147*) William Gomis

Priscila Cachoeria (130*) vs. (126) Karine Silva

Brady Hiestand (136) vs. (136) Batgerel Danaa

*missed weight, fight purse forfeit TBD