The time has finally come for UFC Mexico City and Latin America will see another massive event come to their home soil. We'll see 26 fighters in total as they make the walk to the octagon in front of the ruckus crowd. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Mexico City best betting props.
The Main Event will feature a massive fight atop the Flyweight Division as No. 1 contender and former champion Brandon Moreno takes on No. 3 ranked challenger Brandon Royval. This will be their second time meeting since 2020 and Royval will get a chance for a definitive result following his injury the first time around. Brandon Moreno will also be back in Mexico fighting in front of his home country's fans.
The Co-Main Event will feature another massive fight at Featherweight as No. 3-ranked Yair Rodriguez will take on No. 4-ranked Brian Ortega. Their first meeting ended in similar fashion as Brian Ortega suffered a shoulder injury, but they're willing to run it back to determine the next challenger for the featherweight crown.
There's a ton of value to be had all over this fight card, but we'll be taking a look at some of the juicier plays for those who want to take a chance. Check out our favorite betting props for UFC Mexico City.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Best Betting Props Odds
Jesus Aguilar wins by KO/TKO: +650
Raul Rosas Jr. wins by Decision: +160
Daniel Zellhuber wins by KO/TKO: +250
Brandon Moreno wins by Decision: +180
Brandon Royval wins by Submission: +550
Jesus Aguilar wins by KO/TKO (+650) vs. Mateus Mendonca
Jesus Aguilar is coming into this fight relatively overlooked, as he has in his previous bouts. Mateus Mendonca is still searching for his first UFC win on a two-fight skid and hasn't had the opportunity to relieve that pressure of getting his first win. Aguilar, on the other hand, had a massive win in his last showing and really displayed his sneaky one-punch knockout power. While he's the slight underdog here, the matchup is close enough where we can take a shot on him to win this fight with an exciting knockout in the later rounds.
Raul Rosas Jr. wins by Decision (+160) vs. Ricky Turcios
Both fighters are extremely unorthodox and we should see the more experienced Ricky Turcios give young Raul Rosas Jr. a fairly hard time during this fight. Still, we can't overlook the -220 betting line behind Raul Rosas and we have to expect a big improvement from his last fight. The odds for this fight to go the distance are split right down the middle at -115. Turcios has gone to a decision his last five fights and is an extremely tough opponent to put away. We saw Raul Rosas struggle with finishing a tough opponent like Christian Rodriguez, so don't be surprised if this fight sees all three rounds and a judges' decision. By that logic, we'd have to roll with the favorite to get the win on the scorecards.
Daniel Zellhuber wins by KO/TKO (+250) vs. Francisco Prado
Both Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado will prove to be promising prospects in the coming years at 24 years old and 21, respectively. Both fighters are very willing to brawl and will stand in the pocket with any opponent. They also both posses great knockout power and have shown their abilities to finish fights early. I don't expect this fight to see the distance and I see both guys landing clean, hard shots by the second round. Daniel Zellhuber will be fighting behind a massive eight-inch reach advantage and it'll serve him well when he's trying to keep Prado on the end of his strikes. For value, let's take the hometown favorite to win by knockout.
Brandon Moreno wins by Decision (+180) OR Brandon Royval wins by Submission (+550)
We're going to try something different here and play this fight with double-chance odds. The first time these two met back in 2020, it was a heated bout for as long as it lasted before Royval suffered his injury. During that first round, the pace was frenetic and Brandon Royval actually had some opportunities for submissions off of his back. They both looked equal in term of striking, but it was clear Moreno was the better all-around fighter.
Fast forward four years and these two will meet again with a title shot on the line. Brandon Moreno has only seen rematches over the last four years and he's been able to adapt and adjust to each on of his opponents. He's also grown as a champion since his last meeting with Royval and could put together a masterclass performance against his challenger. For +180 odds, you have to like Brandon Moreno to win by points.
However, last year was the year of the upset and we've already seen a few upsets in headlining fights in 2024. With this being five rounds, expect the pace to slow down as these two eventually hit the ground. With how skilled and crafty Brandon Royval is on the ground, we should constantly be on the lookout for his submission prop, especially in the later rounds. Take a chance with the +550 odds and enjoy the fight from both sides as we should be in for another classic.
