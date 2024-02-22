The time has come for the headlining bout of UFC Mexico as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Flyweight (125) rematch everyone's been waiting for. No. 1-ranked Brandon Moreno of Mexico will take on No. 3-ranked Brandon Royval as the two meet again since their last fight in 2020. Check out our UFC odds series for our Moreno-Royval prediction and pick.
Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) has gone 9-4-2 in the UFC while become a multiple-time Flyweight Champion. Since 2020, all of Brandon Moreno's last six fights have been rematches in championship bouts. He got the best of Brandon Royval that year as Royval suffered a shoulder injury. He'll look to put him away once again with much more on the line. Moreno stands 5'7″ with a 70-inch reach.
Brandon Royval (15-7) has gone has gone 5-3 in the UFC since 2020. Since injuring his shoulder against Moreno, Royval has clawed his way back to the top, going 3-2 with his only losses coming against now-champion Alexandre Pantoja. He'll look to test himself once again against Moreno as he tries for another title shot. Royval stands 5'9″ with a 68-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Odds: Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval Odds
Brandon Moreno: -300
Brandon Royval: +250
Over 3.5 rounds: -145
Under 3.5 rounds: +115
Why Brandon Moreno Will Win
Brandon Moreno's last fight against Alexandre Pantoja was about as close as it gets and the split-decision loss for Moreno will go down as one of the best fights we've seen in recent memory. It seems as though every Main Event with Brandon Moreno turns into an instant classic and this fight should be no different. Moreno bested Royval right before his championship run and before the injury, he was looking sharp on the feet. He spent most of his time on favorable positions on the ground, but Royval kept threatening with constant submission attacks.
Of course, Brandon Moreno will be a much better version of himself four years later and he'll be fighting with his unlocked championship mentality. Having this fight on home soil in Mexico has to mean the world to Moreno and he should look sharp this fight and an added emphasis on his defense. As long as he stays disciplined and doesn't get caught in a submission, he should win this fight.
Why Brandon Royval Will Win
The first fight ended unfortunately for Royval, but he saw a ton of success chasing submissions on the ground against Moreno. He has progressed greatly in his game since their last fight and going two fights against Alexandre Pantoja should have taught him a lot about these championship environments. Royval will be fighting much more confident this time around and we should see him be much more aggressive on the feet. While this is a five-round fight, expect him to stay on the gas from the opening horn.
Brandon Royval saw a ton of success on the ground against Moreno and while he was caught in a submission attempt himself, he was able to squeeze out of it and reverse positions. Royval is a massive problem for many grapplers in that he doesn't take a break in chasing the submission. If he stays active throughout this one, he could see an opportunity to roll for a leg and get this done.
Final Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval 2 Prediction & Pick
Four years in the making, it's wild to see both of these fighters meeting once again for a shot at the title on the line. Brandon Moreno has been champ several times over since their last meeting and he's undoubtedly coming in as the favorite ahead of this one. He's development much more in his wrestling and submission game, so expect him to be much more comfortable grappling with Royval this time around.
Brandon Royval, on the other hand, with look to do the improbable and catch Moreno in a submission. He was extremely dangerous during their last fight and his recent bouts against Alexandre Pantoja show he's ready to compete in this type of environment.
This should be another close fight that turns into a classic in the later rounds. It'll be interesting to see which fighter has the better cardio. Both guys are tough as nails and had it not been for the injury, who knows how their first meeting could have gone. For our prediction, we'll side with the over of 3.5 rounds to hit. Neither guy will go away quietly and I see two likely outcomes: Moreno by decision or Royval by late-round submission. Look for either of those props for value as we'll ride the over.
Final Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval Prediction & Pick: OVER 3.5 Rounds (-145)