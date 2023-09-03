Jorge Masvidal would like to test himself against the current BMF champion in Justin Gaethje.

Masvidal became the first BMF champion when he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 back in Nov. 2019. However, it would be his last win as he would go on to lose his next four fights before ultimately retiring earlier this year.

Gaethje would since become the new BMF champion following his emphatic second-round knockout win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last month. And when asked what Gaethje should do with the unofficial belt, “Gamebred” had an idea — coming back to fight him for it.

“I think he should defend it against me, if you ask me,” Masvidal told ESPN (via MMA Fighting). “That’s what should happen if I was to come back to the sport. That’s a big if, but I never knock off coming back to fighting because I love fighting. I love fighting. It’s my favorite pastime, it’s my favorite sport, it’s my way of life. So, I can never say I’m not going to fight.

“But I think Gaethje should just stay active really. Fight. Keep fighting. Stay competing, stay fighting the world’s best, because that’s what a bad motherf****r is supposed to do, take them all on. I never said, ‘I’m not fighting this guy because he’s a high-level grappler or this guy because he’s a f*****g better striker than me.’ One or all, they’re all the same to me. Gaethje pretty much has that attitude, that’s why he’s a bad motherf****r. He’s not ducking nobody. That guy literally will fight anybody. A wrestler, striker, jiu-jitsu guy, he takes them all, and that’s a big requirement.”

Of course, Masvidal is no longer in the USADA drug testing pool which would require him to undergo testing for six months with at least two negative samples if he were to compete again.

The Miami native doesn't plan on returning — especially as he's focused on promoting events such as Gamebred Bareknuckle on Sept. 8 — but refused to rule it out either.

“It’s not something that I would do yet or that I want to do yet,” Masvidal added. “It’s always in the back of my mind, like, man, I miss fighting. But right now I want to get these promotions off the ground. I do have some news that’s huge, but I can’t announce it yet.”

Given how Masvidal, 39, looked in his last fight against Burns, it's probably a good idea if he stays away from fighting someone like Gaethje.