Justin Gaethje became the BMF champion at UFC 291 — but more than anything, he earned redemption.

Gaethje became the first person to stop Dustin Poirier by strikes since 2016 when he knocked him out cold with a head kick in the second round of the UFC 291 headliner last night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the process, he also got revenge after losing to Poirier in their first fight back in April 2018.

Unless there's a title on the line in the first fight, it's very rare for fighters to get a rematch in MMA, let alone a chance to redeem themselves.

“The Highlight,” however, was able to do just that and made note of it in his post-fight interview.

“This is unlike any other sport on earth, because you barely get a chance at redemption,” Gaethje said (via ESPN). “We take a loss, we have to sit at home and let it eat away at us. We usually never get that chance.

“So, to come back and prove myself — I believed in myself the whole time.”

Gaethje certainly did that in emphatic fashion as a rare head kick saw him make it two wins in a row and all but guarantee himself as the next challenger for the lightweight title.

It would be his third and likely last attempt at winning the title, but Gaethje is certainly ready for the challenge no matter what happens at UFC 294.

“I want to fight for the world championship,” Gaethje added. “These guys are fighting in October. Win, lose or draw, I'll give max effort. I'm willing to roll the dice every day.”