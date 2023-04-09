Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jorge Masvidal is done. He tried hard to see if he still has that power left which made him one of MMA’s top stars. However, following his loss to Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 on Saturday, he knows it’s time to hang it up and call it a career.

The 38-year-old Masvidal was no match to Burns in their Miami showdown, losing via unanimous decision as the judges scored it 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28. It is already Masvidal’s fourth straight defeat, having lost to the likes of Kamaru Usman (twice) and Colby Covington (once).

In his post-fight interview in the octagon, Masvidal announced his decision to retire. He also shared an emotional farewell, as he compared his situation to an NBA star who can no longer shoot or an NFL QB whose throwing arms are just tired.

“I love everybody here. This is where I started my career. It’s been a long 20 years, 50-something fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player don’t have that 3-pointer no more. Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don’t feel the same when I get in here no more. It’s been 20 long years,” Masvidal shared, per Barstool Sports.

Jorge Masvidal has retired. A great career for one of the biggest names in UFC history. #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/SKSb909FAE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2023

While Jorge Masvidal wasn’t able to get out of the sport the way he wanted it to, there’s no denying that he has already proven a lot and has cemented his status as one of the best fighter’s in the history of the sport. After all, it’s really rare to see someone build his career with his willingness to fight anyone, whenever or wherever it is.

Masvidal finishes with 35 wins and 17 losses in a career that has spanned for over a decade and half.