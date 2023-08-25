UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sun Jung will be live and underway from Singapore Indoor Stadium as we bring you a prediction and pick for the opening bout of the Main Card. Heavyweights Junior Tafa of Australia and Parker Porter of the United States will brawl to get the action started on ESPN+. Check out our UFC odds series for our Tafa-Porter prediction and pick.

Junior Tafa (4-1) will make his second UFC walk after dropping his debut fight to Mohammed Usman earlier this year. He's the younger brother of Justin Tafa and will be facing Parker Porter after his brother faced him in February of this year. He'll look to land the same knockout result as big brother did and notch his first UFC win. Junior Tafa stands 6'3″ with a 72-inch reach.

Parker Porter (14-8) has gone 4-3 inside of the UFC since 2020. He's managed to go 3-2 in his last five fights and has wins over Chase Sherman, Alan Baudot, and most recently finished Braxton Smith via ground strikes back in May of this year. His two losses came against a surging Jailton Almeida and Justin Tafa. Porter will look to add another win to his resume and even his score against the Tafa's. Porter stands 6'0″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Junior Tafa-Parker Porter Odds

Junior Tafa: -152

Parker Porter: +124

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +260

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -370

How to Watch Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Junior Tafa Will Win

Junior Tafa comes into this fight with a similar style to his brother, fellow UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa. He's a wild brawler out of Australia and is always ready for a quick scrap. His fights were relatively quick before his UFC debut where he went the distance with Mohammed Usman. In that fight, both guys were beyond exhaustion by the third round and turned in a terribly sloppy performance. Cardio and output will have to be a focus for him in this one as Parker Porter is more than capable of going the distance.

Junior Tafa will have a massive advantage in having his brother in his corner and throughout this training camp having beaten Porter once before. Justin was able to get it done with a knockout in the first round, so he's bound to give Junior some tips and reads on Porter's movement and style. Look for him to stay patient during the first round and look for the same counter shots that cost him against his brother. If he can stay calm and counter without gassing out, he should be able to get the win.

Why Parker Porter Will Win

Parker Porter is very deceptive in the sense that he moves more like a middleweight than a heavyweight. It may be hard to believe when judging a book by it's cover, but Porter does an extremely good job of keeping his feet moving and constantly changing angles in the striking. He's a traditional boxer and likes to pressure forward with his jabs. He'll often lead with a 1-2 combination and doesn't discriminate by working to the body as well. He has fast hands for someone his size and does a good job maintaining striking distance over three rounds.

Parker Porter can win this fight if he's able to avoid the big shots of Tafa and work his way inside into the wrestling. He'll be at a reach disadvantage, so it'll be important for him to keep his head off the center line as he moves forward. He does a good job of tucking his chin and eating shots, but he tends to leave himself open when he's going for the takedown. Porter should look to strike and work the clinch before moving towards a takedown.

Final Junior Tafa-Parker Porter Prediction & Pick

This fight is a great one to open up the Main Card and we should see a highly competitive bout between these two. Junior Tafa has confidence knowing his brother was able to dispose of Porter rather easily and plans to do the same on Saturday. However, he's limited to the big knockout shot and could struggle if he isn't able to find Porter's chin clean.

If Parker Porter can avoid the big power shots, he'll have a clear advantage with his skill set and experience in this one. Tafa has only been training MMA for the last two years and he'll be running into a veteran in Porter. Look for Porter to be the much fresher fighter as he lock up this win.

Final Junior Tafa-Parker Porter Prediction & Pick: Parker Porter (+124)