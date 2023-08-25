UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs.Chan Sung Jung continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Song Kenan and Rolando Bedoya. Kenan is winless in his last two fights meanwhile, Bedoya is coming off his first UFC loss in his debut fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kenan-Bedoya prediction and pick.

Song Kenan (19-7) is on a two-fight skid when he's been knocked out in back-to-back fights as he comes into a do-or-die fight this Saturday in Singapore. He gets to take on relative newcomer Rolando Bedoya in hopes of getting back on track and saving his UFC career in a fight that should be a barn burner.

Rolando Bedoya (14-2) was on the wrong end of a controversial split decision loss to Khaos Williams in his UFC debut at UFC 288. He is an ultra-aggressive striker who will be looking to do all that it can possibly take to finally get into the win column when he takes on Song Kenan this weekend in Singapore.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Song Kenan-Rolando Bedoya Odds

Song Kenan: +245

Rolando Bedoya: -300

How to Watch Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Song Kenan Will Win

Song Kenan started his UFC career with two emphatic knockouts only to drop three of his next five fights and is now currently on a two-fight knockout skid. He had early success against arguably the top prospect in the welterweight division Ian Garry when he dropped him early in the contest. Kenan unfortunately wasn't able to capitalize and was knocked out in the closing moments in the fight.

When Kenan is on he is a very dangerous striker with power in both of his hands. He is someone that you can't just go punch for punch with or he will make you pay which could bode well for him in this matchup early. We've seen Bedoya get into a brawl with Khaos Williams which should give Kenan some confidence that he can land at least one devastating shot that can put him away and get back into the win column.

Why Rolando Bedoya Will Win

Rolando Bedoya was relatively unknown coming into a short-notice opportunity in a big spot on a UFC PPV back in May at UFC 288. He showed his willingness to go toe-to-toe with one of the more power punchers in the welterweight division Khaos Williams in a fight that many people believe he won. His stock certainly rose after a performance that he had in a fight that those said he didn't have a chance coming into the fight.

Bedoya has the perfect style to beat the aggressive Song Kenan. He utilizes his length well with his leg kicks and jab all while doing a great job countering which is something he must do in this matchup. Kenan is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter as we've seen in his last two fights. If Bedoya can hang in there and take the heavy shots that Kenan will be throwing his way, we can expect Bedoya to land with counters that could potentially rock and put Kenan away for his third consecutive knockout loss.

Final Song Kenan-Rolando Bedoya Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute banger in the welterweight division when Song Kenan and Rolando Bedoya go to battle. Both fighters will be drastically looking for a big win this weekend if they want to keep their hopes of continuing their UFC careers. Kenan will be the one that will be moving forward, looking to be the aggressor to land the kill shot on Bedoya much like he almost did on Ian Garry. That fight showed that he is still UFC caliber and he will need to bring that side of Kenan to the octagon if he wants to extend his stay in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Bedoya did a fantastic even in a loss against Khaos Williams in his debut. He was able to weather an early storm, hang in there taking hard shots from Williams all while firing back landing heavy shots. This should be very reminiscent of that fight as it has the same type of feel to it but this time expect someone to get knocked out and that is most likely going to be Kenan. His durability just doesn't seem to be where it used to be, neither does his cardio, and Bedoya will take full advantage. Ultimately, Kenan comes out strong early until he starts to fade as the fight progresses and then Bedoya finds the kill shot, gets his fifth knockout of his career, and his first win inside the octagon.

Final Song Kenan-Rolando Bedoya Prediction & Pick: Rolando Bedoya (-330)