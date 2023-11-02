USC's first season in the Big Ten is bound to be a major challenge with games against Michigan and Penn State on the schedule

USC will enter a new chapter in its football history in the 2024 season when the Trojans and their long-time rival UCLA Bruins enter the Big Ten. The move is having monumental implications on college football, in general, and it will send USC into the lions' den with the schedule it will face in its initial season in the Midwest-based conference.

USC’s 2024 football schedule: 9/1 – LSU (in Vegas)

9/7 – Utah State

9/14 – Bye

9/21 – @ Michigan

9/28 – Wisconsin

10/5 – @ Minnesota

10/12 – Penn State

10/19 – @ Maryland

10/26 – Rutgers

11/2 – @ Washington

11/16- Nebraska

11/23 – @ UCLA

11/30 – Notre Dame Whew. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 2, 2023

USC has a number of headline-grabbing games on the schedule, and almost all of them will be major challenges for the Trojans. Head coach Lincoln Riley's team will face LSU in the season opener in Las Vegas September 1.

USC will host Utah State in the second game, and the team will have a much-needed bye before traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines September 21. That will be USC's first conference game as a member of the Big Ten, and Malachi Nelson is expected to be under center after Caleb Williams moves on to the NFL.

While Michigan and USC have played each other multiple times in the Rose Bowl over the years, the two teams have not played in the regular season since they met in back to back seasons in 1957 and '58

The Trojans host Wisconsin September 28, and then face another tough Big Ten opponent when they host Penn State October 12.

Maryland will host the Trojans October 19, and then the Trojans will go on the road November 2 to play the Washington Huskies — another Pac-12 team that is joining the Big Ten.

The Trojans will close the season by playing traditional rivals UCLA and Notre Dame in the final 2 weeks of the season. They will play the Bruins November 23 at the Rose Bowl and host the fighting Irish November 30.