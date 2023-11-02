Ahead of their game against USC football, it’s time to release our Washington football Week 10 predictions.

Washington football's Week 10 will have them traveling to the LA Coliseum to take on the USC Trojans. The Huskies are still barely riding their undefeated record over their last two games, while the Trojans escaped coming into this week's game suffering their third consecutive loss at the hands of Cal.

With the latest College Football Playoff rankings just releasing this week, the No. 5 Huskies are going to need as many wins against top-25 opponents as they can given they seemingly didn't get enough respect for their win over a top-10 Oregon team weeks back. This No. 20 USC football team is vulnerable right now, with Lincoln Riley and staff showing they are having to still rely on Caleb Williams to carry them.

Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. still has something to prove if he's wanting to keep his name atop the Heisman Trophy winner favorites list. Going up against last year's winner and beating him in his own place could help.

As for the head-to-head goes, this is a matchup we haven't seen since 2019, with the Huskies winning two out of the last three. USC is probably wishing they could have avoided them this year as well, especially during this tough stretch they're currently going through. Now, let's get into Washington football Week 10 predictions.

Michael Penix Jr. throws for four touchdowns and 320 yards against USC football's defense

Washington faced a Stanford opponent last weekend that they should have completely outmatched, yet still only narrowly escaped in the end, 42-33. Penix had to throw four touchdowns in that game to keep the Huskies undefeated.

There's no reason that Penix won't be able to throw for days against the shoddy USC secondary that can't tackle and blows coverages. The Huskies may still be looking to get right offensively after not scoring an offensive touchdown a couple of weeks ago against Arizona State. Utah got right offensively against USC, so expect Penix and Washington to have a big day.

Rome Odunze has a 200-yard day receiving and two touchdowns

Again, most are expecting a big day from the Washington offense, so why wouldn't Penix be finding his favorite target, Rome Odunze, often during this game? There's only been three games in the eight played this season that Odunze has been under 100 yards receiving, and even those weren't off by much. But against USC football, he's going to have a 200-yard day. He came close once already this season against Michigan State, catching eight balls for 180 yards.

Washington's defense still struggles with Caleb Williams, throws for 300 yards and multiple touchdowns

Washington's defense, while not bad, has allowed some big games by quarterbacks this season. Of course, it was expected against Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks in their top-10 showdown. But against Stanford? The Cardinal's quarterback threw for 367 yards and a touchdown against the Huskies, while also running for another 81 and two scores.

We know Williams can do much the same and more so. Maybe we'll all get the shootout between him and Penix like we're all wanting. Because let's face it, like all other USC football games this season, if the Trojans are going to be in any game, it's because of Williams' abilities to make plays.

Washington football beats USC on the road to stay undefeated

Look, we know what USC is at this point, but after watching Washington the last couple of weeks, there's a little more skepticism with where the Huskies are at right now as a team. Have they just been playing down to the competition over the last couple of weeks? Was the Oregon game the peak of their season?

Being still undefeated and now ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings should have this team fired up and ready to play a big conference game this weekend. The Huskies win by two scores.