Sauerbrunn joins her Portland Thorns teammates Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie and Sophia Smith.

In a significant roster addition for the USWNT, Portland Thorns FC defender Becky Sauerbrunn has been named to the squad for the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup. The call-up comes in the wake of Alana Cook's knee injury, requiring the call-up for Sauerbrunn.

Sauerbrunn, a seasoned defender, will join her Portland Thorns teammates Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie and Sophia Smith, contributing to a strong representation from the NWSL at the tournament. With Sauerbrunn's inclusion, Portland Thorns will now boast six players at the Gold Cup, per the Portland Thorns. This includes Jessie Fleming and Reyna Reyes who will represent Canada and Mexico, respectively.

Becky Sauerbrunn is no stranger to international competition, having amassed 217 caps for the USWNT and playing pivotal roles in winning back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup trophies and securing Olympic medals in 2012 and 2020. Her wealth of experience will be invaluable as the team embarks on a journey to claim the Gold Cup trophy while testing new strategies and partnerships.

Sauerbrunn's selection marks a blend of experience and youth in the USWNT roster, as the team prepares under interim manager Twila Kilgore. Kilgore, stepping in until Emma Hayes takes over later this year, has chosen a notably youthful lineup for the tournament, which sees the exclusion of veteran star Alex Morgan. The approach aims to blend emerging talent with experienced players, a strategy reflective of Kilgore’s vision for the team's future, especially with the 2024 Summer Olympics on the horizon. The inclusion of players like 19-year-old Jaedyn Shaw and 18-year-old Olivia Moultrie highlights Kilgore's commitment to nurturing future stars.