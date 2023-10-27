Jaedyn Shaw’s first appearance on the field with the USWNT was nothing short of a memorable moment for soccer fans, as well as for her fellow players.

The 18-year-old forward, known for her dynamic play and quick thinking on the field, was subbed in during the 87th minute of Thursday’s 0-0 draw against Colombia, Emma Hruby of Just Women’s Sports reported. She played through the final moments of the match, showcasing her skills during the three minutes of regulation time and the additional seven minutes of stoppage time.

Shaw, who has already made a name for herself playing for the San Diego Wave in the NWSL, has been on the radar of many, receiving praise from teammates like superstar Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma, and even a nod of approval from USWNT’s interim head coach Twila Kilgore. Her step up to the senior national team wasn't a surprise to those who have been following her career.

Among those singing Jaedyn Shaw’s praises was none other than Becky Sauerbrunn, one of the most celebrated defenders in USWNT history. Sauerbrunn, who has faced Shaw on the field in San Diego, didn’t hold back in expressing her admiration for the young player's skills.

“Playing against her in San Diego is terrible. She just finds these amazing pockets,” Sauerbrunn said. “I think she’s got a bright future. She is a soccer player and it’s really exciting. She’s very, very good.”

Sauerbrunn added that Shaw’s call up to the senior team and the minutes she played were well-deserved, not just a fluke.

All in all, Shaw’s debut with the USWNT was a significant moment in her career, marking her transition to the senior team and solidifying her position as one of the promising young talents in women’s soccer. With support and praise from veterans like Becky Sauerbrunn, there’s no telling how far Shaw will go in her soccer journey.