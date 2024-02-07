USWNT focuses on youth for Gold Cup, sidelining Morgan and Sauerbrunn.

The USWNT announced a notably youthful roster for the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, leaving veteran star Alex Morgan out of the lineup. The tournament, set to run from Feb, 17 to March 10, will see the USWNT kick-off against the winner of Guyana and the Dominican Republic on Feb. 20, with matches against Argentina and Mexico to follow in Carson, California.

This is the second time Alex Morgan has been sidelined – she was also left off the USWNT's roster for its December friendlies against China. Also off the roster for the Gold Cup is veteran Becky Sauerbrunn.

Under Twila Kilgore – interim manager until Emma Hayes takes over after completing her current season with Chelsea – the team is embracing a new direction. Highlighted by San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma, Lyon midfielder Lindsey Horan and Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith, the team is a blend of younger talent and seasoned players. This approach is part of Kilgore’s strategy to prepare the team for the short turnarounds and intense competition format of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will be Hayes' first major tournament at the helm.

“We are going to take our next steps together as we continue to evolve our style of play and provide opportunities for players to grow into possible future roles and partnerships. There is something special about tournament play and what it can bring out of players,” Kilgore said, via Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.

Kilgore focused on developing younger talent

Seven of the selected team members have fewer than seven international caps. The squad includes promising talents like 19-year-old Jaedyn Shaw, 18-year-old Olivia Moultrie, 20-year-old Korbin Albert and 22-year-old Mia Fishel. Veterans like goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Crystal Dunn, who are returning from a minor injury, bring experience. The team will also see the return of Mallory Swanson to training camp after a significant injury layoff.

The tournament's structure, which leads to a knockout stage beginning March 2, with semifinals and the final set for March 6 and 10 at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium, offers a crucial platform for the USWNT to test its new lineup and strategies.

“Not only is there a trophy on the line, but this is a great opportunity to capitalize on meaningful match opportunities and experience the short turnarounds between games, which is a rhythm that closely mirrors the Olympic format,” Kilgore said.”We are hopefully going to be together for a month and we are looking forward to both finding and enjoying that working rhythm required to be in tournament for long stretches while upholding and driving our standards forward. We can't wait for the opportunity.”