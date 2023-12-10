Vanderbilt football cornerback BJ Anderson was arrested on Friday and accused of biting security guards on the chest and butt.

Vanderbilt football senior corner back BJ Anderson was arrested in Nashville on Friday. The Commodores CB had been with the program for six seasons, and he had just declared for the NFL Draft the day before the incident occurred. Vanderbilt hasn't had many positive stories surrounding the program, and this certainly isn't one.

BJ Anderson was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and public intoxication outside of the Barstool Nashville bar, according to an article from The Tennessean. He was accused of biting two security guards, one on the chest, and the other one on the butt. This is certainly not a good look for Anderson, and it isn't a good look for Vanderbilt football either.

Anderson joined the Vanderbilt football team back in 2018 and he played for the Commodores for a total of six seasons. 2019 and 2022 were his best seasons as he finished with 30 total tackles in 2019 and 32 total tackles in 2022. He had a solid career for Vanderbilt, and that is why he decided to declare for the NFL Draft.

Based on the arrest that happened Friday, it's safe to assume that Anderson's draft stock will take a hit. There are some instances where an athlete gets into some trouble but it isn't that big of a deal, but biting a security guard on the bottom is one that isn't seen very often, and NFL teams probably aren't going to be too fond of that.

Vanderbilt finished their season 2-10 (0-8) this season, so they will not be going to a bowl game. Anderson's playing days are over with the Commodores, and it will be interesting to see what the future looks like for him after Friday's incident.