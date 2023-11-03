Auburn aims for its second SEC win of the season when it squares off with Vanderbilt in Week 10 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. We continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Vanderbilt prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Auburn aims for its second SEC win of the season when it squares off with Vanderbilt in Week 10 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. We continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Vanderbilt prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tigers sit at 4-4 and snapped a four-game losing streak by notching their first conference victory of the Hugh Freeze era with a 27-13 win against Mississippi State a week ago. They'll look to build off that with another win to move closer to bowl eligibility.

Meanwhile, the Commodores have lost seven in a row after a 2-0 start to the season. Can they finally put together a complete game to get their first conference victory?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Auburn-Vanderbilt Odds

Auburn: -12.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Week 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread

Auburn has found a passing game.

The Tigers are still ranked 104th nationally in yards per completion (10.9), 113th in completions per game (14.8), and 119th nationally in passing yards (160.9 YPG), but you have to take the positives where you can find them.

Peyton Thorne had his best performance in an Auburn uniform in the team's 27-13 win against Mississippi State. He went 20-of-26 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. His completion percentage (76.9%), passer rating (189.3), and touchdowns were all season highs.

That same defense held K.J. Jefferson and the Arkansas offense to just 97 yards passing and three points the week prior.

Now, Thorne and company get an even better matchup against a Vanderbilt defense that ranks 116th in passing yards allowed (262.3), 117th in yards per play allowed (6.2), 118th in total yards allowed (436.8), 123rd in scoring defense (34.2 PPG), and 128th in completion percentage allowed (68.8%). The confidence from the Mississippi State performance should give Auburn the boost it needs to score early and often in this game, as the Commodores have allowed 33 or more points in seven straight games.

The Tigers also have an edge defensively in every important statistical category against the Vanderbilt offense.

Another advantage for Auburn? Vanderbilt is 1-8 against the spread this season. The only game the Commodores have covered was a 38-21 loss to Georgia as a 32.5-point underdog.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread

The defense will need to be stingy.

That could be a lot to ask given the number of points the Commodores have allowed, but Auburn's offensive success – specifically in the passing game – against Mississippi State could prove to be an outlier. Thorne has still been inconsistent most of the season, and Vanderbilt must try to take advantage of that.

For all their faults on that side of the ball, the Commodores have been opportunistic by forcing 13 turnovers this season, which ranks 35th nationally. Thorne has thrown five interceptions, so getting in the backfield is key. Vanderbilt averages 2.0 sacks per game (78th), while Auburn allows 2.4 sacks per game (94th).

Then there's this question: Who's under center?

Ken Seals has been the starter the past four games, but he was replaced by freshman Walter Taylor in the second quarter in the 33-7 loss to Ole Miss a week ago. Taylor led Vanderbilt's only scoring drive in the game in the third quarter, as the team finished with just 229 yards of total offense (53 came on the final series).

Clark Lea hasn't announced whether Seals or Taylor will get the nod, but perhaps another change at quarterback could rejuvenate the Commodores on offense.

Vanderbilt has playmakers like wide receivers Will Sheppard (40 RECs, 591 YDs, 8 TD), Jayden McGowan (31 RECs, 365 YDs), and London Humphreys (14 RECs, 350 YDs, 4 TDs), so either quarterback has enough to work with to find success.

Final Auburn-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

In Vanderbilt's previous three home games, it has lost by 17 to Georgia, 17 to Missouri, and 17 to Kentucky. That seems to be the magic number for the Commodores.

Auburn is not as good on offense as those three teams, and on the road, the Tigers have struggled. They scored just 14 in a win at Cal, 10 in a loss at Texas A&M, and 18 in a loss at LSU.

So, it's not unrealistic to think that Vanderbilt could make this thing interesting.

But the uncertainty with the Commodores' quarterback situation makes it hard to back this team. The 1-8 ATS record is also glaring, even if that lone cover came against the two-time defending national champions.

There's not a lot of confidence in this pick since Auburn is not an offensive juggernaut, but a two-touchdown victory seems feasible.

Final Auburn-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Auburn -12.5 (-110)