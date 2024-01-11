Vanderbilt football in line to hire Jerry Kill after recent success at New Mexico State, joining the staff as an off-field consultant.

Vanderbilt football is expected to hire former college football head coach Jerry Kill as an off-field analyst, per Pete Thamel at ESPN. He'll be working in a consulting role with Commodores head coach Clark Lea and offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Kill has extensive experience in the college football landscape, working as a head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and administrator through multiple locations.

‘Sources: Vanderbilt football is in the process of hiring longtime college head coach Jerry Kill to a staff role. It's expected to be an off-field consulting role where he'll work with head coach Clark Lea and OC Tim Beck.'

Kill's most prominent roles come as the head coach for New Mexico State, interim head coach at TCU, and head coach at Minnesota. He most recently served for New Mexico State in 2022 and 2023. At the older age of 62, Kill is heading into a smaller role in an SEC program. He'll work with Lea and the administrators to help build the vision that Lea has for the Commodores.

An SEC job is certainly one that any coach would have their eye on, but Vanderbilt football has been at the bottom of the conference for years. Multiple coaches and analysts have tried changing the trajectory of the Commodores program. It's a difficult job to build through the resources in Nashville, especially with the task of competing against top-level schools like Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

If there's one positive to the addition of Kill, it's the experience he brings. From being a former college football player to working in the front office of a program, Kill is familiar with the ins and outs of college football. This is a great hire for Vanderbilt football on their road toward competing at the high level.