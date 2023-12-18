Who will be the new backup quarterback to Heisman hopeful Shedeur Sanders?

Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado football have arguably been the most active team in College Football with the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. They might have scored one of their most crucial additions at the most important position in former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Walter Taylor. This news comes two days after it was announced another former SEC quarterback, Kentucky's Destin Wade, would be transferring to Colorado.

At a listed 6'7 and weighing 235 pounds, Taylor will not only just be the biggest quarterback for the Buffaloes' but one of the biggest players on the whole team. The southpaw was a four-star recruit hailing out of Jackson, Alabama who has a cannon for an arm along with mobility that's difficult for defenses to contain. He was sparingly used in his time at Vanderbilt, compiling over 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman.

Colorado football welcomes another QB

Taylor will be competing with Wade and redshirt freshman Ryan Staub for the primary backup role to star quarterback, senior Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor will have 3 years of eligibility remaining once he steps foot onto Boulder's campus.

Despite finishing Coach Sanders' inaugural coaching season 4-8, the Buffaloes were ranked 20th in total passing yards and 15th in passing yards per game. They not only bring back key weapons like AP All-American athlete Travis Hunter but are retooling at this past season's weakest position; Offensive line, with the #1 ranked Offensive lineman of 2024, Jordan Seaton committing along with former three-star Indiana OL Matthew Bedford transferring over. Football is all about “Next Man Up” and whoever emerges as the backup to Sanders will be in a good position to succeed in Colorado football's first season back in the Big 12 since 2010.