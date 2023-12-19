Can this former Vanderbilt receiver help Georgia reach the highest level again?

The Georgia football program is continuing to add to its team despite an incredible two-year stretch. The Bulldogs are disappointed to miss the 2023-24 College Football Playoff but have other things to be excited about. Georgia landed former Vanderbilt football receiver London Humphreys from the College Football Transfer Portal. It is a step in a path toward continued success.

The Bulldogs strike gold with a productive receiver in the transfer portal

London Humphreys committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. The six-foot-three 195-pound wide receiver was very productive during his time at Vanderbilt. In addition, he will have three more years of eligibility left.

Humphreys amassed 439 yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions during the 2023 season. Vanderbilt is coming off a subpar season. The Commodores went 2-10 and lost every conference matchup during the season. Humphreys' move allows him to join a team that is immediately competitive.

The Bulldogs are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles on December 30th. Both teams hoped to make the CFP, but instead, they will battle one another in a competitive bowl game.

Georgia is in an odd position. The team remains one of the best in college football, but the CFP committee did not think so. The team's loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship put a change in their plans.

Thus, the Bulldogs have likely dropped as the top destination for recruits. Nevertheless, one loss and a playoff miss will not completely turn high-level talent away. London Humphreys is one player of many who will help re-elevate the Bulldogs.