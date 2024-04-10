Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, currently pregnant with her second baby, took to Amazon Live on Tuesday to reveal the gender and… it's another girl for the growing Kent family!
Kent is a fan-favorite on Vanderpump Rules, where she first revealed news of her pregnancy earlier in season 11 of the series. Kent is already the mother to three-year-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with her ex, Randall Emmett.
This time around, as Kent elaborated on Vanderpump Rules, since she's no longer in a relationship with Emmett, she opted for Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor to conceive her second child.
No word on why she chose to do the gender reveal as an Amazon Live event rather than on Vanderpump Rules, though she described choosing the online streaming giant and marketplace for the announcement as an easy decision in the broadcast.
Kent has also talked about the pregnancy at length on the Vanderpump Rules After Show. Explaining her rationale for wanting to make motherhood a solo venture this time around, she said “I think the moment I was done with my other relationship, I started thinking about how I wanted to bring my second baby into the mix.”
Kent elaborated that with former partner Emmett frequently away, she's felt at times like a single parent while raising Ocean, so the prospect this time around didn't alarm her. She added that going the donor route was an easy choice because she wished to avoid the complications of shared custody again.
Kent made the announcement about baby number two being a girl as she popped a confetti-filled balloon, which blasted playful pink confetti all over the room.
Kent also gave an exclusive interview to Entertainment Tonight to commemorate the joyous family news. She told the outlet that she was “so excited” to welcome another girl into her growing brood.
She further described herself as “relieved” since “I know what to do with a girl. I'm a girls' girl.”
Kent added, “I think we're all very excited now. I think we were thinking about a boy and it was like, we would have been happy had it been a little guy, but I feel like just girls are fitting in the family a little bit better these days.”
She also addressed how her three-year-old daughter Ocean feels about becoming a big sister, saying “I think she's going to just thrive.”
“That's going to be her element,” Kent continued. “She's very into all things babies. She takes her baby everywhere. She's talking about this baby. How she's gonna feed it, change its diapers, teach it how to sleep in its own bed.”
As for any concerns she might have about choosing a non-traditional path to conception, Kent was very honest in her worries over how she might be judged. “I was very nervous,” she admitted.
“We live in Los Angeles. The world we live in is very progressive and I know that, but the outside world is not so progressive, so I was worried that when I did make this announcement, [with] how I chose, excuse me, to conceive this baby, there would be a lot of judgment,” she stressed. “It was actually the opposite.”
“I was already feeling very empowered and independent, and then just the overwhelming amount of support from women with me doing this, not only were they supportive, I had women reaching out to be like, ‘I would like to do it this way,'” Lala proudly recounted. “I was like, ‘Oh, we're starting a real conversation here'… Let's separate babies and men 'cause really one has nothing to do with the other… The outpouring of love I really appreciated,” she added.
Kent did however express some concern about what her daughters would think when they were old enough to have that conversation about how they came into this world. “I hope that as they get older they don't see traditional families and think that they're missing out on something or I robbed them of something,” Kent professed.
“I'm hoping that the pod that I've created and the love that we're all going to give to these kids, that's going to be enough, but you never know.”
She continued, “I'm ready and willing to answer those questions and comfort where comforting is needed.”
Kent was also very open about her process in choosing a sperm donor, insisting, “The priority was a donor that spoke to my heart and my soul.”
She added, “There were just little things in his profile where, like, his favorite poem and his favorite song had to do with the ocean. I liked what he said he wanted to tell his future children. I loved that he loved lions. There were just so many things.”
“It didn't hurt that he was like 6'2, green eyes,” Kent admitted. “I'm like, ‘Oh, he kind of sounds fine.'”
Past that, Kent said, “The rest of the stuff was just the cherry on top. His education level was impressive. Those were things that were definitely something that's very cool, but I'm not gonna pick a donor based on that 'cause if y'all think I went to Harvard, you are tripping,” she joked.
“I was also a little nervous. Some of the donors that I was looking at I'm like, ‘Oh, they're basically a brain surgeon. What am I supposed to do if my kid's super smart?” Kent questioned. “What am I supposed to talk to them about?”
Lala Kent is sometimes prone to emotional outbursts on Vanderpump Rules, but it sounds like she put a lot of considerate, level-headed thought into her path to motherhood the second time around. Her fans will certainly be excited to meet the new addition when her due date approaches later this year.