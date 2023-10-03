Lala Kent, one of the stars of Bravo's reality series “Vanderpump Rules,” is opening up about her emotional state after filming the show's 11th season. The previous season saw the show garner an Emmy nomination and record-breaking viewership thanks to the #Scandoval cheating scandal, but it also took a toll on the cast's relationships and dynamics, Variety reports.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lala Kent revealed that Season 11 left her feeling “numb” and “a little checked out.” She expressed that it would be challenging for her to watch the upcoming season because she's in a very different place emotionally.

Lala Kent Teases a Very, Very Difficult Season of VPR with a Divide the Cast Cannot Repair

Kent, 33, told she’s “so happy” that filming is over for the Bravo show’s newest season while attending an event for the Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills https://t.co/pIt9Ol0rPn pic.twitter.com/BW0trAlVbF — hotgossipnewz (@hotgosipnewz) October 3, 2023

“It's the first season that I felt a little bit numb, and a little checked out,” Kent said. She added that the divide among the cast was so significant that it might be irreparable.

The previous season of “Vanderpump Rules” revolved around the fallout from Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss's cheating scandal. Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss's close friend, leading to tensions and conflicts within the group.

Kent attended an event for the Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills and expressed relief that filming for the new season was over. She described it as a “very, very difficult season,” and noted that she witnessed sides of people she didn't think existed.

Despite the challenges of filming, Kent has been using her platform to advocate for causes she's passionate about, such as sobriety and drug prevention. She emphasized the importance of advocacy in her life, saying that it fills her with a sense of fulfillment.

While she previously expressed frustration about media outlets focusing solely on drama, Kent now understands the tendency and continues to use her voice to support meaningful causes.