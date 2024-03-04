Star of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent, joked about her pregnancy and ending up with another girl.
33-year-old Kent broke the news Sunday that she was expecting in an Instagram post and stories. In one of the video clips, you can see her 2-year-old daughter closing herself in a walk-in closet, Page Six reports. There was also a photo of her baby bump as Ocean (her daughter) checked it out.
Lala Kent's Instagram announcement
A caption over the post said, “If I have another girl…God help me…And my gorgeous shoes.”
She elaborated as the post continued, saying, “I'm expanding my pod.”
Comments were full of “congrats” and best wishes for the reality star.
Lala Kent's second child was conceived via intrauterine insemination. Ocean is shared with her ex, Randall Emmett.
“I will not gamble on me having my child,” she told Cosmopolitan. “And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world.”
This was due to her wanting to control her situation. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person' to come into your life, let's talk about a different route that we can take.”
She added, “It's 2024! You don't need a man to do it.”
As for a due date, there's no confirmation of when exactly that is.
In January, the Vanderpump Rules star told PEOPLE about how her daughter would react to this news. Kent said, “I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she's obsessed with babies and I think she's going to be extremely hands-on.”
Congrats to Lala Kent and the upcoming new arrival!