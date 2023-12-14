The Spurs lost their 18th straight game, but Victor Wembanyama gives the team a reason to hope.

With every night these days, the San Antonio Spurs build on franchise infamy. A 122-119 outcome at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night is actually their 18th loss in a row.

It didn't matter that LA didn't have LeBron James, who missed the game with a nagging calf injury after nearly recording a triple-double in a loss the night before against the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis, who was listed as “Questionable” leading up to the contest, scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in San Antonio.

With that being said, here are our three key takeaways from the game.

Spurs' 18th straight loss

It's the umbrella under which everything else falls. The number of days without a win for the Silver and Black is now at 41 and counting.

Not since a November 2nd win at the Phoenix Suns — a second consecutive victory against the Phoenix Suns — have the Spurs been on the right side of the scoreboard. The Spurs improved to 3-2 that night. Three days later, the Spurs built a 19-point lead against the Toronto Raptors and looked well on their way to a 4-2 start. It turned out that November 5th afternoon started the worst losing streak in the history of a proud franchise that's now 3-20.

It's a stretch that's eclipsed the 16-gamer set just last season.

No LeBron James for Lakers

After scoring 33 points, dishing out nine assists and grabbing eight rebounds the night before in a 127-125 loss to the Mavs, LeBron James missed only his second game of the Lakers' 25 thus far this season. However, James will likely be back in the line up when the Lakers and Spurs meet again on Friday.

To be sure, even without James, this contest didn't qualify as a game San Antonio should've won. But it's fair to say their chances improved by not having to face one of the greatest players ever.

Victor Wembanyama great again in defeat

The stats again jump off the page. Victor Wembanyama's numbers: 30 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, two steals, two assists. According to NBA writer and podcast broadcaster, Brett Usher, he's the first rookie to produce that kind of a line since Tim Duncan in 1998.

Victor Wembanyama becomes the first rookie since Tim Duncan in 1998 to put up 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 6+ BLK in a single game#PorVida pic.twitter.com/6QhvN4TmMq — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 14, 2023

It comes off the heels of his 20/20 game Friday versus the Chicago Bulls, in which he became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds (he grabbed 21 that night).

Asked by ClutchPoints if the monster numbers are a result of an increased comfort level or his move to center, Wemby cited a combination of factors in putting his performance in perspective.

“I think it's going to look better when we win. I'm trying to do everything I can for the team. I've been trying to focus on rebounding a lot more also and just being a more solid player for the team and never getting soft. It's still a work in progress and to me it has no value so far,” Wembanyama shared.

Spurs post game After becoming 1st rookie since Tim to get 30 pts, 13 rebs, 6 blks, asked #VictorWebanyama if the big stats are result of increased comfort w/#NBA or moving to center among other reasons “…I’m trying to do everything I can for the team…”⬇️#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3lmXRXTVDo — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) December 14, 2023

This past summer's top overall pick in the draft closed each half with a fury. A couple of baskets late in the fourth quarter nearly brought the Spurs all the way back from a 20-point deficit earlier in the period before he fouled out for the first time in his NBA career.

Through these first 22 games, the 19-year-old labeled a generational prospect is averaging 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

On Friday, he might get his first match-up against the man who held that title 20 years ago.