Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama continues to show that he has future superstar written all over him.

The Detroit Pistons' historical ineptitude has relegated the San Antonio Spurs' putridity towards the background, but make no mistake about it, the Spurs have been similarly as bad in terms of results on the court, as they have lost 17 straight games heading into their Wednesday night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Spurs, at least, look like a functional NBA team, and against a Lakers team that was without LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama and company were nearly able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Down by 20 at some point in the fourth quarter, the Spurs turned on the jets late in the game and cut the lead all the way down to one, and it was thanks in large part to the heroics of Wembanyama. The 19-year old Frenchman nailed two three-pointers late in the game, including an incredible stepback over Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Deservedly, Victor Wembamyama received plaudits from fans, even though the Spurs weren't able to finish the job. After all, he finished the night with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and six blocks before fouling out in the dying embers of the contest.

“Victor Wembanyama is a star ⭐️,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Víctor Wembanyama had a great game. Sadly wasn’t enough to get the dub.”

Victor Wembanyama, it bears mentioning, also played a part in being unable to take the Spurs across the finish line with a win. With a chance to tie the game at 117, Wembanyama missed a free-throw, and to compound matters, he forced up a tough stepback three over Cam Reddish and was subsequently called for an offensive foul after sticking out his leg.

Nevertheless, it was clear that Wembanyama is a future star, a worthy player to take the mantle of the next great Spurs franchise cornerstone.

“Bruh, Victor Wembanyama has GOAT potential and I just feel sorry for the 29 teams who don’t have him,” one fan expressed. Another fan echoed this sentiment: “Really love the fight that Victor Wembanyama showed tonight. Anthony Davis had been snatching his chain all night long, but Wemby took the punches and fired a few haymakers back of his own.”

On Friday night, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will have another chance to stop their losing skid with a rematch against the Lakers on the docket.