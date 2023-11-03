If Vikings and Kirk Cousins can engage in a successful negotiation involving money and term, the quarterback could remain with the Vikings

Kirk Cousins saw his season come to an abrupt end in Week 8 when he tore his Achilles tendon as he was leading the Vikings to a 24-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on quarterback Kirk Cousins returning from a torn Achilles. .. "Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again" As per @SeifertESPN Adofo-Mensah believes Cousins will be ready to participate in OTAs in spring#Vikings #nfl pic.twitter.com/aYwtg22fgd — FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) November 3, 2023

The Vikings will attempt to keep their season going forward with rookie quarterback Jaren Hall and newly acquired signal caller Josh Dobbs in the weeks to come. While the team will need to get some contributions from the their backup quarterbacks, they will clearly depend on their defense and running game to step up if the Vikings are going to build on a surge that has seen them win 4 of their last 5 games.

In addition to the current season, the Vikings are concerned with Cousins' status for the future. The 36-year-old quarterback is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, and there was quite a bit of discussion prior to the injury as to whether the Vikings would try to retain the quarterback.

Those issues about the injured quarterback are still on the surface, and Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah offered his perspective on whether the team would pursue Kirk Cousins for future seasons. Adofo-Mensah did not offer a commitment one way or the other, but he did say the team would talk to the quarterback and negotiate.

“My want for Kirk to come back is not just a me thing,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s a negotiation. You come together at a table and try to see if everything works together. We’ll have that dialogue when the time comes.”

If the two sides can find common ground on term and dollar amount it seems the Vikings would be interested in having Cousins back. Of course, his recovery status from injury will also have a huge impact on his status.