Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell discussed Justin Jefferson's pending return from his hamstring injury in Week 10

The earliest star Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible to return from his hamstring injury is Week 10. The Vikings placed Jefferson on Injured Reserve following the injury, which means he has to stay out for at least four weeks.

However, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is unsure of if Jefferson will be ready to go in Week 10 when Minnesota takes on the New Orleans Saints.

“I do not have that information as of right now,” O'Connell said. “I think we’re going to have some end-of-week assessments and see where those guys are at and we’ll continue those on into the next week, and when the time’s right to get those windows opened up, we’ll do that and get those guys back practicing again,” via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The All-Pro and reigning receiving champion started the season with three straight games putting up at least 145+ receiving yards. In five games before going down with the injury, Jefferson caught 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

In Jefferson's absence, rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has stepped up with at least one touchdown in four straight games. He had his breakout game in Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers when he put up seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns on Monday Night Football. His big performances in Jefferson's absence earned him the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month award for October.

Still, Minnesota will hope to have Jefferson back to help support their backup quarterbacks Jaren Hall, Nick Mullens and Joshua Dobbs following Kirk Cousins tearing his achilles. Hall will start with versus the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, but the starting gig will be up for the taking going forward.