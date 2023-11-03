Despite the loss of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to injury, the Vikings will find a way to defeat the Falcons on the road in Week 9

It's a new world of sorts for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. After a brutal 0-3 start, the Vikings have won 4 of 5 games to reach the .500 mark. They have gotten to the point in their schedule where they have several winnable games that could help set up their season for playoff consideration.

However, as the Vikings have reached this point in the year, they won't be able to look behind center and see quarterback Kirk Cousins. He had been remarkably injury-free throughout his career, but Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in Minnesota's 24-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Cousins, one of the most accurate passers in the game, will be replaced by rookie Jarren Hall in this game.

Vikings defense has improved significantly

If this had happened earlier in the season or last year, the Vikings might have been done for. This is team that one of the worst defenses in the league for the past 3 seasons. They ranked 31st in yards allowed in 2022, and the Vikings were incapable of stopping solid offensive opponents.

There has been a dramatic turnaround this season. Minnesota is surging on defense and the Vikings rank 11th in the NFL in yards allowed per game.

The improvement comes as the Vikings have changed their philosophy and become far more aggressive under first-year defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The former Miami Dolphins head coach has installed a blitz-heavy scheme that has caused huge problems for Minnesota's opponents.

The Vikings have gotten sensational production from edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who leads the league in sacks with 10.0.

Hunter, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Cam Akers must step up if the Vikings are going to be successful against the Falcons.

Hunter will trigger the defense with 2.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble

The Vikings' best defensive player was named the NFC defensive player of the month for October. His ability to get around the corner and flatten out allows him to not only get to opposing quarterbacks but potentially knock the ball out of their hands and create turnovers.

He has taken advantage of the Flores scheme to attack the pocket with enthusiasm, and opponents must design a key portion of their gameplan to stop him.

Hunter is on track to easily exceed his career-best totals of 14.5 sacks, a figure he achieved in both 2018 and 2019.

The Falcons are starting a new quarterback in Taylor Heinicke as he takes over for inconsistent Desmond Ridder. While Heinicke demonstrated that he can be a big-play quarterback last season with the Commanders, it will be difficult for him to shake Hunter and turnovers could be the result.

Expect Hunter to get to Heinicke early and come up with at least 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson will catch at least 6 passes

Hall is being thrown into a starting role for the first time in his career, and head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to relieve the pressure on the young quarterback.

He wants his defense to set the tone in the game and he would like to see the Minnesota running game gain consistent yardage and help the Vikings win the time of possession battle.

However, in order to have a productive running game, the Vikings will need to demonstrate that they can pass the ball. Ideally, Hall will hit at least 1 medium- or long-range pass to speedy rookie Jordan Addison to stretch the Atlanta defense.

After that, he must find T.J. Hockenson with several key passes. The Vikings tight end knows how to get open and has the hands to maintain possession after taking hard hits. Throwing to Hockenson will be the easiest throws for the young quarterback to make.

Running back Cam Akers will run for at least 60 yards

The Vikings have been splitting the running back chores between Alexander Mattison and former Ram Cam Akers. Neither running back has asserted himself to this point in the season, and there are no expectations of a 100-yard game from either back.

However, the Vikings have shown the semblance of a running game in recent wins over the 49ers and Packers, and Akers will finish his runs. Look for Akers to take quite a bit of the pressure off of Hall by converting 3rd-and-short situations in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Viking will survive on the road

Thanks to their improving defense and an all-for-one attitude to support their rookie quarterback, the Vikings will get the job done. The Falcons have lost 4 of their last 6 games, and they will not get the best of the motivated Vikings. Minnesota wins by a 17-13 margin.