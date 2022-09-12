Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North a sneak peek of what will be to come this season.

Speaking in his post-game press conference, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered an evaluation of Jefferson’s display in the contest, which came as the wideout hauled in nine receptions for 184 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Overall, O’Connell plans to “move” around Jefferson in order to help the offense be an unpredictable unit.

“We’re gonna move [Justin Jefferson] around,” O’Connell said. “We’re gonna make it hard for people to know where he is.

“If you can’t find him, you can’t double him.”

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips sure made the most out of Jefferson’s versatility as a route-runner. Whether it was in slant routes or in the deep passing game, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to get Jefferson involved on offense with a bulk of targets. Overall, in cases where opposing defenses do go on to find Jefferson and send a double-team in his way, Cousins could then rely upon the likes of Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn to bring another dimension to the offense.

The Vikings will now look ahead to their first road matchup of the campaign, as they are set to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.