Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's top five wide receivers in NFL history has a little twist.

Jefferson rattled off four names in particular order: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, and Cris Carter. When Jefferson mulled over the fifth wide receiver, he eventually included himself in the list, per NFL on CBS.

Jefferson certainly makes a case for his candidacy. He has emerged as one of the best wide receivers of his generation. His 1,809 receiving yards and 128 receptions led the NFL last season.

No reception was more memorable than his acrobatic one-handed catch against the Buffalo Bills on November 14, 2022. Jefferson caught a desperate downfield throw from Kirk Cousins with Bills cornerback Cam Lewis draped all over him.

Justin Jefferson's incredible leaping catch make Twitter explode. Not only that, but it also displaced Odell Beckham, Jr's catch in 2015 as the NFL's best in the past decade. Jefferson's catch was so otherworldly, some NFL historians consider it the best catch in league history.

Jefferson is entering his fourth season in 2023. He has gotten off to a great start in his NFL career – he earned three Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three NFL seasons. His production has also steadily increased each year.

There's reason to believe the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year will continue that trend in 2023. With the departure of Adam Thielen to the Carolina Panthers, expect Justin Jefferson to carry a heavier load on offense for the Vikings.

If Jefferson continues progressing the way he has, he could become another Vikings Hall of Fame wide receiver just like Moss and Carter. That is not a far-fetched possibility.