Wide receiver Jalen Reagor might have to find another place to take his talents after the Minnesota Vikings unsurprisingly decided to decline their fifth-year option on the NFL Draft bust.

If the Vikings went the other way and decided to gamble another year on Jalen Reagor, they would have committed a $12.99 million worth of guaranteed money to the wideout in the 2024 NFL season. With that move from the Vikings, Reagor will be pressured to deliver a solid season in 2023, which would be the final on his current deal. He signed a four-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $13.27 million in 2020. Two years later, the Eagles gave up on him and sent him to the Vikings for a couple of picks. Minnesota, apparently, is also not seeing much value now in Reagor, whose role on the team gets blurrier after the Vikings used a first-round pick on wideout Jordan Addison.

Reagor appeared in 17 games for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL season but managed to record just a total of 104 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions and 13 targets. He was clearly not a top option downfield for the Vikings then and that will likely continue to be the case for him in 2023.

The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor, a product of the TCU Horned Frogs football program, in the first round (21st overall) of the 20202 NFL Draft — just a spot before the Vikings took former LSU Tigers star Justin Jefferson, who would go on to become one of the most electric offensive weapons in the league today.