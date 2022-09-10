There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner.

Iguodala went full LeBron James by making an announcement about his upcoming announcement on his future:

“I’ve been hearing some chatter recently on decisions and things of that nature,” he said. “This will be the home of ‘The Decision.’ … I’ll be making it from here (in) Point Forward whether I’m taking my talents back to the Warriors or taking my talents somewhere else or taking my black a– home.”

There you have it. It’s official. Andre Iguodala will be making his official announcement soon on his podcast. Unfortunately, he didn’t give us much, except for acknowledging the fact that he indeed could be retiring.

Iguodala just completed his second stint with the Warriors and it resulted in his fourth NBA championship. He’s obviously no longer the star he once was, but it’s hard to deny that the former Finals MVP still remains to be an integral part of Golden State’s core.

If he decides to hang it up, however, Iguodala will be walking away from what has been an illustrious NBA career that also includes an All-Star appearance and two All-Defense nods, among others.

What cannot be denied is that Andre Iguodala is going to go down in history as an all-time Warriors great.