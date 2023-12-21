The Warriors' latest fan favorite got real on the team following a tough injury setback.

Stephen Curry, Trayce Jackson-Davis and a suddenly exciting Warriors team got the best of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in a game that included some vintage Curry magic in the clutch.

Rookie Brandin Podziemski exited the game with a concerning back injury against the Celtics. A viral warning from Jackson-Davis has resurfaced and is now up for interpretation and scrutiny.

On Wednesday night, Podziemski took to social media to update ‘Dub Nation' on his progress as well as his feelings on the Warriors after their big win.

Podziemski's Pledge to Warriors Fans

Podziemski's message was viewed more than 770,000 times on X as of Wednesday night, and included a pledge to come back strong.

I’ll be back dubnation!!! Wish I was out there tonight!!! My brothas picked me up!!! Big dub!!!! See you Friday! — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) December 20, 2023

“Get better soon Podz. The team has your back,” one fan said in response.

“Get well soon Brodie,” another fan added.

“Everyone has a different clock, wait for your time,” another reader said.

Podziemski has been a pleasant surprise for Coach Steve Kerr's team this season. He reportedly has a lower back strain following his tough moment against the Celtics.

The number 19 overall pick in the draft has earned key minutes for a team that is rife with veterans.

Podziemski is averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds on better than 45% shooting from the field this season so far.

Dubs to Clash With Ex-Star Jordan Poole

The Warriors are set to take on the Washington Wizards and former franchise star and fan favorite Jordan Poole, who was dealt as part of the Warriors' trade for Chris Paul this offseason.

Poole, a 2019 first round pick out of Michigan, is averaging 17.4 points per game for the Wizards this season, one year removed from a career high 20.4 points per game with the Dubs last season.

He was infamously punched by now-suspended Warriors star Draymond Green prior to the 2022-2023 NBA season and has since struggled at times with difficult plays and games in pursuit of turning around one of the NBA's most hapless franchises.