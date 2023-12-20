Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski was hurt.

Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski appeared to have sustained an injury during the first half of Tuesday night's marquee game between the Dubs and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

Brandin Podziemski appeared to have suffered a back injury while boxing out Neemias Queta. Hope he's alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/Kp3lPUdkvK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Podziemski was trying to position himself for a defensive rebound when he suddenly fell to the ground grimacing in pain. At the time of this writing, it is uncertain if Podziemski will be able to make his way back to action. The hope for the Warriors is that he did not suffer anything serious that will keep him sidelined beyond this contest against the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

UPDATE:

It's a lower back strain for Brandin Podziemski, per Warriors. He's out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2023

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski hurt

Here's more from Celtics reporter Bobby Krivitsky:

“Brandin Podziemski's hurting. It looked like he was holding his lower back. He's now face down on the court. While trying to box out Queta, Podziemski lost his balance and got kneed in the lower back by Jonathan Kuminga on his way down. Kuminga was stationary when it happened. Podziemski is headed to the locker room.”

The former Santa Clara Broncos star logged in 16 minutes in the first half and scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting from the field with a 3-pointer to go with five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Podziemski has been enjoying an expanded role of late amid the indefinite suspension of Warriors star forward Draymond Green. Prior to the Celtics game, Podziemski had averaged 11.4 points in 29.9 minutes per contest. He recently had a big game in a win over the Brooklyn Nets at home, scoring 19 points with five rebounds and five assists while hitting four 3-pointers on nine attempts from behind the arc.