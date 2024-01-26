Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul does not agree with Patrick Beverley's take that he is a bad defender.

The Chris Paul-Golden State Warriors partnership has not exactly gotten off to the soaring start that many expected when the shocking trade was announced this past offseason. Paul is currently out of the lineup as he prepares to return from injury, and the Warriors now sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture altogether ahead of Thursday evening's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Paul recently took to his Warriors teammate Draymond Green's podcast, courtesy of The Volume Sports, and one of the topics that came up was recent criticism from current Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley, who referred to Paul as a “chair” on the defensive end of the floor, per Green.

Paul, for one, does not seem to agree with the criticism.

“First and foremost, a pair of lips will say anything,” said Paul, via Bleacher Report on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I get it. I've had many times in my career where somebody had said this or said that. The work speaks for itself. I still compete on defense every night… I'm probably not the defender I was some years ago… the world that we're in now, people are going to say something. You've got to give it that 24 hours. I'm not a guy who, when something happens, I run to my phone… you just stand on the work.”

Paul Indeed shows noticeable effort on the defensive end of the floor for one of the oldest players in the association.

The Warriors and Kings are slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.