While the two at once had beef, their bond is strong with the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had on teammate Chris Paul on his self-titled show on Bleacher Report for an interview where they talked about an array of topics. One of the talking points was Green listing off his top five teammates he has had in his lengthy career.

Even though it is Paul's first year with Golden State, Green already puts him in that list along the obvious picks of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He expressed that it was because whatever happens in his life, which Green acknowledged it has been a “tumultuous” one for him, Paul would be the first to check on him.

“I haven't done the exercise but what I'm certain of is that your top five and like my list of top teammates and it's been such an incredible, oddly enough I've had the tumultuous year that I have as far as things have been going just this season and and riding that ship,” Green said. “But the time that I have been with the team and our practices and time spent together and games and all of those things I'm like ‘Yo, he represents everything that I could want in a teammate,' s*** going wrong, first person to check on you, stuff went right, first person to congratulate you.”

With how long Paul has been in the league and the amount of veteran leadership he brings, it is no surprise he can make a quick impact on a player like Green who values that type of attitude in a teammate. However, at one point, the two did not get along.

Green and Paul had beef at one point before Warriors

While everything is great at the moment with them, there was a time where it was not and in the same interview, Paul told a story about how his wife helped him get over the beef between himself and Green. When the two players met to make things up, they had lunch for hours per the Warriors point guard.

“You know my wife Jada and it's funny man like I remember cause we went to the Bel-Air Hotel and she was almost giving me a pep talk before I left the house. She's like ‘All right now, be cool, you good?' She was doing all that. That's so crazy man to know so many mutual people you know what I mean I think about Shayla and all these people who like man ‘Y'all need to talk and we went to lunch there and we ended up being there for hours,” Paul said. “You know what I mean hours man and I tell you and that's where like just maturity adults or what not being able to sit and talk and actually listen to each other and know that you both in a place where even though we haven’t gotten along for a long time at this point in my career I need him.”

For Warriors fans, it must be great to know that Green and Paul are on the same terms and having a building friendship. On the court, Golden State is 19-22 which puts them at 12th in the Western Conference with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings Thursday night.