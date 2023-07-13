The Golden State Warriors got quite busy in NBA free agency. In spite of their efforts, however, they were not able to hold on to[ Donte DiVincenzo, who has himself decided to move on to greener pastures this summer. This comes in the form of a four-year, $50 million deal with the New York Knicks — money that the Warriors clearly were unable and unwilling to shell out for the 26-year-old.

DiVincenzo has now come out with a heartfelt message to the Warriors as he now heads to the Big Apple. The 6-foot-4 guard took to Instagram to address Dub Nation:

“GSW family,

From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!!

Much love,

#0,” DiVincenzo wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donte DiVincenzo (@divincenzo)

Donte kept it short and sweet, but you can feel how genuine he was with his message of gratitude. His time in Golden State may have been short-lived — he played for just one season after signing with the Warriors as a free agent last summer — but there's no denying that he made quite a mark with the fans.

Donte DiVincenzo flourished under coach Steve Kerr too, so he obviously has to thank the Warriors for giving him the platform to ball out last season. He would not have gotten that massive Knicks deal had it not been for his strong season in Golden State. From earning $4.7 million in 2021-22, the former Villanova standout is not set to pocket an average salary of $12.5 million per year. Talk about a major upgrade.