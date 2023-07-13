Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was shocked to hear about the Chris Paul trade, when the team acquired the veteran last month for youngster Jordan Poole in a major turn of events.

Kuminga spoke to Inside the Warriors in an exclusive interview, where he discussed his thoughts on the trade and how the Warriors will utilize Paul in their lineup.

“I was surprised,” Kuminga said. “Watching CP growing up, the way he plays a different type of basketball than the Warriors. Me being on the Warriors for the for the past two years now, we play a different type of basketball playing at a fast pace. We move off the ball a lot.”

The Warriors play a unique style of the run out, which may be complicated with the aging Chris Paul. But he brings ball security that Jordan Poole didn't have in his time with GSW.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm just looking forward to seeing how it's gonna work, and I feel like CP is a smart player. He has a lot of experience, and I feel like he's gonna bring so much that we didn't have on the team, and I'm looking forward to it.”

The 6-foot-7 big man was the first round draft pick for the Warriors in 2021, when he went 7th overall. Kuminga is averaging 9.6 points per game and 3.4 rebounds in his Golden State tenure so far.

The Warriors came up short in the NBA Playoffs this year, falling to the Lakers in the second round. They will be looking to get back to their championship ways next season, with new addition Chris Paul bringing veteran experience to the lineup.