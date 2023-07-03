The New York Knicks are bringing back the band together. The Knicks recently signed Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million contract in NBA free agency to reunite him with his Villanova championship brothers Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York.

The 26-year-old opted out of a $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors. All signs indicated he was done in the Bay Area due to Golden State's inability to match his price tag. DiVincenzo spent the last season with the Warriors to rejuvenate his career after a down season in 2021-22. He had a strong campaign with averages of 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting a career-best 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

After getting his career back on track with the Warriors, DiVincenzo cashes in on a huge long-term deal. With that said, let us grade Donte DiVincenzo's newly-signed four-year, $50 million deal with the Knicks in NBA free agency.

Donte DiVincenzo Knicks contract grade: B+

The Knicks did not make any noise at all through the first 24 hours of free agency. But on day two, they pounced on one of their top free agency targets in Donte DiVincenzo. New York used the mid-level exception to sign the 2021 NBA Champion.

The Villanova connection with Brunson and Hart is obviously a heartwarming reunion narrative of brothers who won a couple of NCAA Championships together. Bringing those three back together instantly increases their morale and boosts the team chemistry, which are important ingredients of success in the NBA.

But storylines aside, DiVincenzo is actually a piece this Knicks team needs. New York needs more offensive firepower and capable shot-creators and the 6-foot-4 guard fits the bill. Though the Knicks had the 3rd best offensive rating in the NBA during the regular season, they still shot just 35.4 percent from three, which ranked 19th in the Association.

That paltry three-point shooting became more glaring in the playoffs. The Knicks shot just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc throughout the postseason, which was dead last among the 16 teams that qualified. Bringing his career 36.2 percent shooting clip to the Knicks, DiVincenzo should instantly improve New York's perimeter shooting.

Furthermore, it became clear during the postseason that the Knicks needed a secondary ball handler next to Jalen Brunson. DiVincenzo is capable of doing that, as he showed in his stint with the Warriors. He became a key piece for Golden State off the bench and even thrived as a starter due to the myriad of injuries the Warriors went through last season. In 36 games as a starter, DiVincenzo averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

At $12.5 million a season annually, the value of his deal is right at the sweet spot for a player of his caliber. It doesn't break the bank and it is also a contract that could be easily absorbed in a potential trade for a bigger star down the line.

Overall, the Knicks did a tremendous job in actually bringing in someone they like. He isn't the big time star that makes them title contenders. Nonetheless, DiVincenzo is a player that makes them better. And they did not need to gut the roster or spend a ton of money to get him. With that said, this is why DiVincenzo's new deal deserves a B+.