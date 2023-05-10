A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors are in a deep hole right now. This is after they allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to escape with a 104-101 victory on Monday night in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series. The Dubs should have tied this series at 2-2, but unfortunately for them, LeBron James and Co. now have a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 lead. At this point, the Warriors are on the brink of their season coming to an abrupt and heartbreaking end.

Just don’t tell that to Draymond Green. For his part, the Warriors talisman remains unfazed. Green is not undermining the challenge that lies in front of them right now. However, he is adamant that the defending champs have what it takes to turn this series around:

“Guess what, it’s the first of four. Not the first of three. Whether it’s 3-1, whether it’s 3-0, don’t matter. There’s a reason it’s a seven-game series — it’s the first of four,” Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. “… Every game won in the series (from this point on) flips the pressure to the other team. … We’ve been here before and we know what it takes. The goal is to win one game. You win one game, all the pressure flips. You go back to Crypto 3-2, (it) essentially puts them in a must-win situation. No one wants to go on the road for a Game 7. Must-win situations are a little different than any other game.”

Green then sent out a bold warning to Lebron and the Lakers about what to expect in Game 5 at the Chase Center. The Warriors are wounded animals right now, and this is exactly what makes them extremely dangerous:

“We got nothing to lose,” Dray continued. “Down 3-1, you come out swinging. … Klay will play better. I have no doubt in my mind I’ll play better. Steph had an incredible game; expect more of the same or even more from him.

“… I’m looking forward to tomorrow, taking this thing 3-2 and heading back to LA. It will be a fun time — a really fun time. You gotta love these moments. You cannot only be good when it’s good. I’ve told you before, we call those frontrunners. Frontrunners we are not. So, you take it in the chin, you give them their credit, and you bounce back. And that’s what we will do. And it will be fun doing it.”

In case you forgot, it was LeBron James who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic win in the NBA Finals not too long ago when the Cavs overturned a 3-1 series deficit against the Warriors. Wouldn’t it be poetic if the Dubs are able to return the favor some seven years later?