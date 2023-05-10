A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors lost a tough one on Monday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dubs were in it until the very end, only for Steph Curry to miss a couple of potential game-tying attempts from deep. In the end, it was the Lakers who escaped with a hard-fought 104-101 victory to take a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 series lead.

Draymond Green has now spoken out about the much-talked-about Curry misses in the dying seconds of Game 4. Naturally, some folks have criticized Steph and the Warriors for settling for a couple of well-contested shots. However, Green has made it abundantly clear that he’s not having any of that talk:

“Our offensive execution wasn’t there down the stretch, and that is on all of us,” Green said on Tuesday’s new episode of his podcast. “That’s not just on Klay, that’s not just on Steph. That’s on all of us. I know everyone’s talking about the Steph shot or couple of shots, or the Klay couple of shots. Quite frankly, I’m rolling with those guys. I’m rolling with them taking any shot they feel is necessary. Could we have gotten a better one? Of course. But, I’m rolling with the same guys I rolled in with.

“If (Curry and Thompson) make those shots, (people will say), ‘Oh my God, no one can shoot like them. They’re the greatest shooters ever.’ Which they are. And if you miss them, people talk. That’s just the business that we’re in. So you can question the shots all you want. That’s fine, I get it, I understand it. But just know and understand that no one here is wavering at all. We riding with them no matter what.”

ANTHONY DAVIS’S GENERATIONAL DEFENSE ON STEPH CURRY 🔒 pic.twitter.com/QD5vuoYmss — Lakers Lead 3-1 (@LakersLead) May 9, 2023

Ride or die. That’s always been the Warriors’ mantra, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. As Dray said, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the greatest shooting backcourt of all time, and the Dubs are more than willing to let either of them take the last shot of the game. It usually works out for them on most occasions, but sometimes, it just doesn’t. This fact, however, won’t change Golden State’s trust and confidence in their superstar backcourt duo.