An arrest warrant was issued to an exchange student from China after the incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an exchange student from China who is accused of breaking into Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's home in San Mateo County in October, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office said 18-year-old Sheng Gao was scheduled to appear in Redwood City misdemeanor court on Thursday for arraignment. Gao failed to appear in court and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest, with bail on the warrant set at $500.

According to prosecutors, Gao took a bus from his home on Oct. 15 to search for the home of the four-time Warriors champion to allegedly get an autograph.

When he arrived in the area, Gao spoke to someone who pointed out Curry's residence. Around 5:50 p.m., prosecutors said he walked up to the gate, pushed the “call” and “ring” buttons on the intercom and the gate opened.

Gao then walked onto the property and through the home's unlocked front door, according to the DA's office. The suspect was soon confronted by a nanny who demanded to know what he was doing at the home, he responded that he wanted Curry's “signature.” According to the Palo Alto Daily Post, who first reported the incident, the nanny saw Gao on a surveillance camera and confronted him when he entered the living room.

The man left and the nanny called police. He was later picked up by authorities after he was spotted walking on El Camino Real, prosecutors said. Gao then received a citation in which he was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.

At the time of the alleged incident, Steph and his wife Ayesha weren't at home, but the couple's children reportedly were. No items were taken from the home.

The Warriors are taking on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.