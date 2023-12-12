The Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Golden State Warriors travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors are under .500, and they have not shown signs of improving. Golden State was one of the worst road teams last season, and it has not been much better this season. The Warriors are on a five-game road losing streak, and they lost to the Suns in their last game in Phoenix. Golden State is 0-2 against the Suns this season, but both games were decided by less than 10 points. Steph Curry is scoring 21.5 points per game against the Suns while Klay Thompson is averaging 19.0. Nobody else on the suns is scoring more than 12.0 points per game, though.

The Suns are 12-10, but they have dealt with some injuries this season. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have both missed significant time, but Kevin Durant has been healthy for the most part. Against the Warriors this season, the Suns have gotten big games out of Durant and Booker. Durant is scoring 25.0 points per game while Booker is scoring 28.5. As a team, the Suns are scoring 115.5 points per game against Golden State. Durant is questionable for this game with an ankle injury. Grayson Allen has been ruled out with a groin injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Suns Odds

Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 234.5 (-108)

Under: 234.5 (-112)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Suns

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State needs to pick up their play on the road. Luckily, they are not dealing with any injuries. They will have a healthy Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. In reality, it is going to be up to Steph Curry to lead the team, but others will have to step up. Klay Thompson is one of those players. He attempts the second most field goals on the team, but he is shooting just 40.4 percent from the field, and 35.4 percent from three. Klay needs to knock down his shots in this game if the Warriors want to cover the spread. Golden State is top half of the NBA in scoring, and that needs to show in this game.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Without Allen and Durant, the Suns are going to have a tough time scoring. However, Bradley Beal is expected to return after a lengthy injury. The Warriors give up 115.1 points per game this season, and Booker has already had a lot of success against them. Phoenix should easily put up 115 points of their own. When the Suns reach the 115 points mark, they have a record of 10-2. As long as the Suns do this, they will cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns have had the Warriors' number this season. If Durant is inactive, continuing this will be very tough. Phoenix is only favored by a few points, and that works in their advantage. With Booker being active, and Beal returning from injury, I am going to take the Suns to cover this spread and win the game by at least four points.

Final Warriors-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -3.5 (-108), Over 234.5 (-108)