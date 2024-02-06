Gary Payton II figures to be back in the Warriors' rotations sooner than later after recently being re-evaluated for his hamstring injury.

The Golden State Warriors will be getting some much-needed reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball soon after Gary Payton II received a positive injury update on Tuesday. Payton, who has not played since December 30 due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, has been cleared to practice with the team after recently being re-evaluated by the Warriors' medical staff.

He will be listed as day-to-day leading up to his eventual return to game action.

Payton has always been known for his defensive abilities in a Warriors uniform. His return will surely create a spark off the bench for Golden State, who currently find themselves ranked 20th in the league in defensive rating.

Before suffering his hamstring injury, Payton was averaging 5.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in about 16.3 minutes per game off the bench. The 31-year-old has only played in a total of 16 games due to his current hamstring injury and a calf injury he suffered during the NBA In-Season Tournament in November.

The Warriors find themselves in a very interesting spot at this point in the season. Currently 22-25 on the year, one full game back from the play-in region of the Western Conference standings, Golden State has decisions to make leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. Outside of Stephen Curry, the Warriors are said to be open for business as they look for ways to improve their short-term championship outlook. On the books for $8.7 million this season, Payton is a player who has also been rumored as a potential trade candidate.

While the Warriors have not given an exact date as to when Gary Payton II will return to action, his recent injury update provides a sense of optimism that he will be ready to take the court before the All-Star break at the end of next week.